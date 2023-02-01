SUNRISE SUMMIT –The Hampshire Mat Club held its 11th annual Lord of the Rings Youth Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 28 at Hampshire High School. The tournament featured teams and individuals from all across the Eastern Seaboard including over 300 boys and girls competing in the all-day event.
Hampshire Mat Club head coach Justin Whitacre was pleased with his team scoring 108 points and taking 11th place out of 35 teams. Whitacre also wanted to thank the parents and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make sure this tournament was once again a huge success. o
