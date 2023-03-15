WINCHESTER – It was a blustery cold Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley, but with having the last several months off with no racing action the cold temperatures couldn’t keep the fans and drivers away. Because of the anticipated cold weather there would be only three classes set on the schedule for this opening day. The limited late model, crate late model and hobby stocks would be the first three classes to open up the 2023 racing season. We would hold timed hotlaps for all three classes to set the heat races.
Kyle Hardy and Gerald Davis would go on to win their limited late model heat races. Kyle Hardy, Mike Franklin, and Megan Mann would win each of their crate late model heat races. With only four hobby stocks on hand, the decision would be made to set their feature lineup via their hotlap times and skip a heat race. We would hold a short intermission, followed by an invocation and playing of our national anthem. It was now time to go feature racing.
The first class to make their way to the speedway would be the crate late model division. This would be a very fast paced race, as the event would go caution free for all twenty laps. Mike Franklin would get a great start and lead the field into turn one from his pole starting position.
Kyle Hardy would quickly jump into the second position after starting third and set his sights on the leader. By lap five we would see Hardy trying various lines to find a way to pull alongside Franklin. The two would pull out to about four car lengths over Mike Walls and Megan Mann.
Franklin would continue to lead while Hardy searched high and low for more momentum. Hardy would find the momentum to pull alongside Franklin on lap twelve. The two would race side by side for the next few laps. On lap fourteen Hardy would get a run out of turn four to pull ahead of Franklin. Hardy would then pull out to a three car lead before he would have to start negotiating his way around lap traffic. The slower cars could not stall Hardy’s charge, and he would go on to take the win, followed by Mike Franklin and Megan Mann.
Next up we would see the limited late model division take center stage. Kyle Hardy would quickly jump out to a two car lead from his pole starting position. Hardy would build up to a full straightaway lead over Gerald Davis and Austin Stover. That would quickly be erased as the caution flag would fly on lap nine for debris in turn 1. Hardy would continue to show his dominance as he would once again begin to pull away from the field on the restart. He would once again build up to a full straight away lead by lap seventeen.
However, calamity would ensue on lap twentyone. Hardy would negotiate his way around the lap car of DJ Garrett. Garrett would charge hard into turn one making contact with Hardy the leader. This would cause them both to spin in turn one. Both cars would come to a stop on the speedway. Hardy would continue on as Garrett would be towed back to the pit area.
Calamity would once again ensue on the restart as new leader Gerald Davis would have an internal motor issue causing his car to slow. This would cause a chain reaction, collecting Austin Stover and Derrick Quade, as all three would wedge together and stop up against the turn two inside wall. Kyle Lear would be the new recipient of the lead and go on to win the twenty-five lap event. Kyle Hardy would finish second, followed by Shaun Wetzel. Jason Wilkins would go on to win the fifteen lap hobby stock feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.