Winchester Speedway

WINCHESTER – It was a blustery cold Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley, but with having the last several months off with no racing action the cold temperatures couldn’t keep the fans and drivers away. Because of the anticipated cold weather there would be only three classes set on the schedule for this opening day. The limited late model, crate late model and hobby stocks would be the first three classes to open up the 2023 racing season. We would hold timed hotlaps for all three classes to set the heat races.

Kyle Hardy and Gerald Davis would go on to win their limited late model heat races. Kyle Hardy, Mike Franklin, and Megan Mann would win each of their crate late model heat races. With only four hobby stocks on hand, the decision would be made to set their feature lineup via their hotlap times and skip a heat race. We would hold a short intermission, followed by an invocation and playing of our national anthem. It was now time to go feature racing.

