SUNRISE SUMMIT – Not long ago, a class AA team like Berkeley Springs would be a good match for the Trojans. Times have changed and so have the Trojans. What used to be an excellent back-and-forth battle against the Indians is now a double-digit blowout over the boys from Bath.
Last Thursday evening, Hampshire shut out Berkeley Springs 11-0 thanks to outstanding offense and stingy defense.
Coach Robby Hott pointed out 1 of the differences between Trojan teams of the past and the current squad.
“The camaraderie with this team is amazing to see and their confidence level is running high, as it should be,” said Hott.
The toe of senior Colin Hott was on fire as he blasted 4 goals while Dominic Strawn and Trenton Timbrook each finished with a pair of goals. Wade Shreve, Ethan Burkett and Jordan Gray also notched a goal for the Trojans.
On Saturday the team traveled to the Eastern Panhandle to play sectional rival Washington, and the Trojans nearly pulled off a stunning upset. It was a back-and-forth battle that left the Trojans 1 goal short as the buzzer sounded as Washington won 4-3.
Junior sharpshooter Dom Strawn netted a pair of goals while senior Gentry Shockey added the other. Coach Hott praised the effort of his hustling senior.
“The stat lines may not show it, but without (Shockey’s) relentless hustle, we wouldn’t be at the level we are.”
After tying powerhouse Jefferson last week, the narrow loss against Washington clearly shows the Trojans belong in the conversation of competing for a sectional championship.
What will it take for Hampshire to knock off their rivals in the Eastern Panhandle? Perhaps game location will be a factor.
“I think home field advantage will definitely help,” said coach Hott.
“We tend to get a little flat on defense at times, allowing teams too much time to possess, but as soon as we get that corrected things will get even better for us.”
In 5 games this season, Hampshire has outscored their opponents 22-14, a sign that the team is achieving balance across the pitch.
“We are definitely getting there,” said Hott.
“We are starting to understand that every movement, every play, has a purpose for the team.”
Thirteen of the 22 goals so far this season have come off the toes of Dom Strawn (7) and Colin Hott (6).
“The trust and teamwork is key and these two have learned how to feed off of each other, as well as our other attackers,” commented coach Hott on his scoring duo.
“With their strong legs, they only need a small window to put it on frame.”
The boys are back in action on Thursday at home against Musselman at 7 p.m. ο
