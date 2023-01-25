ROMNEY – It’s been a long time — precisely 4 years — since WVSDB fielded both a boys and girls basketball team.
The 2022-23 season ended that drought.
Last Thursday both Black Bear teams had an opportunity to play in front of their peers with back-to-back home games against Union.
Although both games ended in defeat for the Black Bears, it’s not about wins and losses, according to head coach Debbie Combs.
“It’s about giving them the same opportunity to play,” explained coach Combs.
“I’m coaching the kids, not expecting wins, but just expecting them to have something to do and play. I heard Earl McKinney ( a player on the WVSDB boys team) say he likes basketball. That’s why I coach, so Earl can have that opportunity to play and have fun.”
A rare double-header opportunity was in place last Thursday as the Tigers of Union traveled to Romney to play against the Black Bears.
Girls: Union 31 WVSDB 17
The beat of a drum, a staple at WVSDB home games, welcomed the Union and WVSDB girls to the court.
The Black Bear girls played an excellent first half and established a lead entering intermission 12-11.
“We were hustling and getting rebounds,” said coach Combs.
“The only thing is, when you have five players, by halftime they are whipped.”
One challenge for the Black Bears was their limited roster as they had only five players in uniform.
“We were feeling good, but knew it was a close game,” said Black Bear player Alyssa Freeland.
Without having a substitute, the Tigers were able to run away with the game in the second half, winning by the final 31-17.
“I think we got tired after halftime and that messed us up at the end,” said Freeland.
Kai Russell led the Black Bears with 13 points.
“I enjoyed it a lot,” said Kai Russell after being asked how it felt to be the games leading scorer.
Also scoring for WVSDB was Alyssa Freeland and Steshka Snyder, who each tossed in 2 points.
“I really like playing basketball with my teammates,” explained Freeland on why she plays basketball.
“It helps me get out of the dorm and all that fun stuff.”
Milee Meadows and Allyssa Steele didn’t put the ball in the basket, however, their presence was felt with many excellent defensive plays.
For Union, Brylee Tuel led the Tigers with 8 points. Ana Reynolds and Peyton Schwinabart both finished with 4 points each.
Boys: Union 48 WVSDB 14
The Union Tiger defense came out fierce and held the Black Bears scoreless after the 1st quarter, giving the Tigers a 12-0 advantage heading into the second quarter. The Black Bears put up some points in the 2nd stanza thanks to a J.R. McGee 2-pointer and a Raiden Haywood 3. Union went on to win the game in decisive fashion, 48-14, but nevertheless, WVSDB refused to give up as they played all five of their players the entire game.
“With only five players, you have to play the whole game,” explained coach Combs.
“They are all new players so they are still learning how to play. Hopefully, each year they will get better and better. Even though we didn’t have subs, our kids played their heart out.”
A few kids that played with passion and really stood out to coach Combs was Raiden Haywood, J.R. McGee and Earl McKinney.
“It’s a game that I like and I enjoy playing basketball and being on a team, it’s very special,” Earl McKinney signed after the game.
Raiden Haywood led Black Bear scorers with 9 points. J.R. McGee scored 6 points while Earl McKinney tossed in 4. Jason Kesling chipped in 2. Carson Lawson contributed as well pulling down multiple rebounds and dishing out assists.
Bladen Oberholzer led all scorers with 20 points. Skylar Greaser had 10 while Kaden Taylor finished with 9. As mentioned beforehand, when attempting to restart a program, it’s not about wins and losses.
“It’s about improvement,” reiterated coach Combs.
“Each week we want to get better and better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.