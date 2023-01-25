Raiden Haywood

Raiden Haywood scored 9 points against Union. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

ROMNEY – It’s been a long time — precisely 4 years — since WVSDB fielded both a boys and girls basketball team.

The 2022-23 season ended that drought. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.