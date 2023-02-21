When a team wins sectionals, they are awarded a home game in regionals – unless you’re Hampshire.
If the Trojan boys defeat Berkeley Springs or Keyser next Friday, the WVSSAC has ruled the cozy confines of The Summit are inadequate.
Why?
Is it a safety thing?
No.
Is it a distance thing?
No, again.
Are the rims regulation height?
Yes, although free throw percentages suggest elsewise.
Then why is Hampshire High insufficient?
It’s a seating thing.
According to the WVSSAC regional tournament requirements, seating requirements are as follows:
Boys
AAAA – 1000
AAA – 900
AA – 800
A – 700
Girls
AAAA – 700
AAA – 600
AA – 500
A – 400
If a school does not qualify to host, they must select the next closest approved site.
Hampshire, a class AAA school, has a seating capacity of 860.
Therefore when the girls have a chance to host a regional championship, The Summit exceeds the minimum seat requirements, however, when the Trojan boys earn a chance to host regionals, they will be forced to play outside of Hampshire County.
But didn’t HHS host regionals in 2021?
Yes, but Covid actually did the Trojans a favor. During the 2020-21 campaign, the WVSSAC offered Covid waivers with reduced attendance policies that allowed Hampshire to host North Marion.
In 2015, the Trojans won sectionals and hosted regionals at Keyser High School that ended in a 48-41 loss to Musselman.
Does the SSAC put a minimum seating capacity at regional sites so both fan bases have an opportunity to attend?
Well, it is a seating thing, but it has nothing to do with fan convenience. It has to do with money.
Did you know the WVSSAC takes all of the ticket revenue at regional games? Under that premise, in order to ensure maximum revenue, the SSAC installs minimum seating requirements based on class.
Why are minimum seating requirements different for boys and girls?
According to HHS athletic director Trey Stewart, “This is a SSAC rule. I would assume this would follow the nationwide trend of a larger following for boys basketball crowds.”
Stewart was asked about Title 9 being a factor and responded, “I can’t speak to that.”
At regionals, the WVSSAC is in charge of setting ticket prices.
This year, admissions will be $8 for adults and $5 for students. The revenue from the gate at a regional championship will bring in roughly $3,000 - $4,000.
If the Board of Directors fails to grant a waiver allowing HHS to host regionals on Sunrise Summit, other attempts might be taken to get Hampshire a home game.
Can the Trojan Athletic Association offer to pay the WVSSAC for the 40 seats?
“I’m waiting until we secure the sectional championship to begin to explore opportunities with the SSAC,” said Stewart.
Perhaps HHS can convince the WVSSAC they are actively solving this seating issue as new bleachers are on order, however they will not be installed by the time 2023 regionals come around.
I went through the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Rules and Regulations Handbook and found some discrepancies in their Constitution.
Beliefs and Objectives
The Commission seeks to present proper ideals of sportsmanship … with partisanship and prejudice eliminated as far as possible.
If the SSAC wants to eliminate partisanship and prejudice, they shouldn’t put different minimum seating requirements for girls and boys.
Goals
3.2.c. To encourage economy in expenses of these interscholastic activities;
3.2.d. To discourage long trips for interscholastic activities
Forcing Hampshire and the visiting team to play at an alternate venue increases expenses significantly.
Also, it is very likely the number of HHS fans to attend will decrease considerably.
Provisions Governing Contests
Classification
10.9. In boys and girls basketball, the Board of Directors may structure the WVSSAC tournament series in each sport by classification (AAAA-AAA-AA-A). Each sport will be structured according to the level of interest and accommodation for tournament alignment.
10.12. The WVSSAC Board of Directors is authorized to grant a waiver to a classification assignment when it determines the rule fails to accomplish the purpose for which it is intended.
I believe a waiver should be granted that allows HHS to host regionals because the rule fails to accomplish the purpose for which it is intended.
If the WVSSAC wants to maximize their revenue (which is understandable) then Hampshire High is their best solution.
If the Trojan boys take care of business and win the sectional championship, I believe it is in everyone’s best interest including the visiting team and the WVSSAC to play the game at Hampshire High. o
