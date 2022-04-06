This week my column dips its toes into 2 different realms: reality TV and proper venues.
Relationship test
The Bachelor has it all wrong. After 25 seasons of eliminating candidates for a possible marriage proposal, The Bachelor still hasn’t figured out the true test to what makes a good relationship.
On the show, dates feature participants dining at romantic locations, eating Mahi-Mahi and sipping Bahama Mama’s out of coconut shells.
That’s not reality. That’s a dream come true. No wonder everyone has a good time on these dates, especially when there is a rose at stake.
Living in the tropics and consuming free luxury items is enjoyable even with my enemies.
The Bachelor claims to be a “reality TV program” therefore I have a suggestion on how to make this series more real.
Home improvement projects.
That’s right. Instead of bachelor boy and giggly girl getting drunk in the hot tub, send these 2 lovebirds into a fixer-upper house and tell them to replace the sink by sundown on Sunday.
If boy wonder doesn’t get a wrench to the forehead and the task gets done with fewer than 100 curse words, consider it a success.
Home improvement projects are the true test of any potential relationship, if you can fix it together, you can make it together.
(Unrelated side note: The new sink in my house is working perfectly.)
Basketball games belong in basketball stadiums
Here’s a simple concept: The best games should be played in the best venues. However the NCAA does not agree as it prioritizes ticket attendance ahead of venue purpose.
Not me. Basketball games belong in basketball venues. I’m strongly opposed to football stadiums transforming into temporary basketball sites.
Venues including the New Orleans Super Dome, site of the 2022 NCAA basketball championship, were not built with basketball in mind. The makeshift floor in the Super Dome was installed for 3 Final Four games, and the flaws in floor design may have had an impact on the outcome of the championship game.
North Carolina’s Armando Bacot grabbed the basketball then cut towards the basket in the waning moments of the tightly contested affair.
One camera angle showed the floor slightly buckle as Bacot’s right foot hit the hardwood. That slight surface motion played a factor in Bacot rolling his ankle that forced him to miss the remainder of the game.
Was the temporary floor to blame? Perhaps.
But even from a nostalgic point of view, wouldn’t the NCAA championship be better in Hinkle Fieldhouse, home to the Butler Bulldogs where “Hoosiers” was filmed?
Or perhaps Rupp Arena in Lexington, which hosted the Final Four in 1985, when Villanova stunned Georgetown to win the national title.
Or how about “The Pit,” where New Mexico plays? Fans sit in a hole in the ground – literally – which gives patrons a feeling of being close to the court.
Former NC State coach Jim Valvano ran around the floor of “The Pit” looking for someone to hug after the Wolfpack shocked Houston in the 1983 national championship game.
As these examples point out, the Final Four used to be played in college basketball stadiums until the NCAA prioritized ticket income over game experience.
It’s time to revert to the past and send the Final Four back to college basketball venues. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.