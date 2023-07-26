BULLS GAP, Tn. – A man from the Mountain State took a trip down south with his No. 20 car over the weekend and nearly grabbed the checkered flag at Volunteer Speedway.
Romney racer Travis Clower had a super fast weekend, starting with qualifying which he won the Fast Time Award with a speed of 90-95 mph.
“This is the first time we set the quickest time,” said Clower.
Volunteer Speedway calls itself the “World’s fastest dirt track” and is recognized by the fans and drivers as one of the country’s top racing venues. Through the years, all the top motorsports sanctioning bodies have visited “The Gap.”
With the Fast Time Award in his pocket, Clower went out and tried to capture his first checkered flag in Tennessee, but came up just short.
“Overall, winning the Fast Time Award seems like a small victory because ultimately we didn’t win the race,” said Clower about his runner-up finish.
“However, we don’t view it that way. It shows the strides we are making to get where we want to be and that’s winning races. My dad (Robie Clower) and Jim “Jimbo” Williams put in countless hours in the garage to make it happen. I am super happy to be finishing up front and seeing our hard work pay off.”
Clower is eager to get back on the track and capture his first checkered flag of the season this weekend at the Winchester Speedway. o
