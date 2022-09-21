SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan spikers have always had a huge homecourt advantage when playing on Sunrise Summit thanks to the boisterous student section known as the “Hampshire Havoc” who cheer loud and proud for their Green and White.
Last week against Washington, home-court advantage was nearly negated as the home-side bleachers were broken forcing the Havoc to relocate to the visitors side of the gym.
Maybe it was the alterations of their home court that caused the Trojans to start so slow, maybe it was the height of Washington that intimidated the young Trojans, but either way, Washington came out and showed they were ready to play. The Trojans trailed by 6 points early in game 1 but then found some rhythm midway through the game and rallied to steal the 1st game 25-22.
“Once we made it halfway through, I thought we were being more intentional with the ball,” said coach Megan Fuller about the 1st game.
“I think we started to communicate a little bit more and I feel like we were very frozen in the 1st half of the game. We had a few points swing in our favor and we finished out that game pretty strong”
After unfreezing and winning game 1, Hampshire appeared ready to cruise over their sectional rival.
Not so. The Patriots regained their composure and put the hammer down from that point forward winning the next 3 games 25-13, 25-16 and 25-17.
“We have talked about our youth before, but they are incredibly tall,” acknowledged Fuller.
“You can’t simulate height, and we are what we are in practice, and 4 out of 6 at the net for them are nice sized players.”
“We struggled in our youth to figure out how to do something besides just hitting our strong angle and they were lining up on that.”
Although the Patriots were able to pick up a win in Hampshire’s gym, there were some positive takeaways from the game.
“I thought our serving was pretty good. There were times when we were scoring multiple points in a row with our serve. When we are being intentional with our hits and trying to place the ball, I can give them more grace than just something that hits the wall. I could see them attempting to do some of the things I asked them to do, but the execution isn’t there yet.”
“It’s different when you have to go up and think about the ball, and see what’s on the other side of the ball as well, not hit into the block, and try to hit an open space on the floor. I think defensively Washington did a nice job, and being tall at the net takes a large portion of the floor away.”
Hanna Lee had an outstanding game leading the team with 13 service points, 5 aces and 10 digs. Carlina Sardo had 13 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace, 1 point and 1 block. Peyton Duncan had 3 points, 1 ace and 4 digs. Jocelyn Hartman finished with 5 points and 8 digs. Olivia Baxter tallied 4 points, 1 kill and 1 dig. Addy Brill had 6 points and 3 digs. Hampshire (3-3) was back in action last night with a game at sectional rival Jefferson. Follow Nick Carroll on Facebook to keep track of the latest scores and updates.
The girls have a home match tomorrow, Thursday Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. with East Hardy. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.