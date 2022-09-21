Jocelyn Hartman

Jocelyn Hartman passes to a teammate. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan spikers have always had a huge homecourt advantage when playing on Sunrise Summit thanks to the boisterous student section known as the “Hampshire Havoc” who cheer loud and proud for their Green and White.

Last week against Washington, home-court advantage was nearly negated as the home-side bleachers were broken forcing the Havoc to relocate to the visitors side of the gym.

