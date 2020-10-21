Hampshire harriers 1st, 2nd at PVC

PARSONS - The Trojan girls cross country squad took home 1st place at the PVC Championship held in Tucker County at Camp Kidd last week. Hampshire narrowly beat Frankfort, who finished in 2nd place, and Tucker County, who took 3rd. The top 5 Trojan girls were Deidra Haines (4th overall), Maggie Odom (5th), Alex Kile (7th), Ambrielle Odom (12th) and Alexa VanMeter (16th).
“Deidra has been solid all year long and she led this team to the PVC championship,” Coach Lipps praised.
“The girls had a great race and I think it’s because she was leading them out front and when they needed to be passing she was passing. We don’t get out as fast, we don’t have the speed that other teams do, but after miles 2 and 3 we are constantly moving up getting place after place.”
The Hampshire boys cross country team finished in 2nd place at the PVC championships earlier this week led by Chris Lucas who took 1st place overall.
“Chris showed that he is a strong runner and the state knows it now,” acknowledged Lipps.
Frankfort won the team title, and Berkeley Springs finished in 3rd.
Lucas was the top Trojan finisher (1st) followed by William Saville (8th), Austin Ramsay (9th), Andrew Dorsey (11th), Brady Stump (13th) and Grant Landis (26th).
“I was pleased with the overall effort,” said Lipps.
“They all ran good races. They put forth the effort and they performed well.”
This week on Thursday the Trojans are ready to run in regionals and defend their title. However, the trail will be different than previously planned as the color map has canceled the race at Hedgesville.
Regionals will now be hosted by Jefferson and the race will be held at Sam Michaels Park starting at 2 p.m.
Does the change of venue impact the preparation? Coach Lipps shed some light on the differences
“The courses aren’t too dissimilar as they are both on grass. Hedgesville has a hill at the end of it that’s a little bit more demanding than Jefferson, but overall, it’s the same type of surface and the same type of finishing. We should be working well on it and ran well at PVC on a grass course. Our kids were strong on that course and our kids will be strong on this one.”
Coach Lipps is confident in both of his squads and made it clear on his intentions on Thursday.
“We are going over there to win,” Lipps affirmed. “Our kids are up to the challenge and that’s what we plan to do.” o
