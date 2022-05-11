“History is written by the victors”
-Winston Churchill
When the Hampshire Review was seeking a sports reporter in 2018, the job description mentioned, “A curiosity about the world around you.”
No doubt, I fit the bill.
One topic that has been impossible to ignore since arriving in West Virginia is the continuous influence of the Civil War. The embryo of statehood was conceived from the formation of the Confederacy.
Whether you are discussing Romney, Indian Mound or Fort Mill Ridge, the forging of Hampshire County is intertwined with America’s costliest war.
A week ago, I took an old-fashioned American road trip with my 2 favorite ladies: Lady Pooch (my dog) and Lady Susan (my girlfriend).
We voyaged into the Old Dominion state, zigzagging south along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Averaging 45 mph, it felt like a journey back in time.
A cozy cottage on Bent Mountain served as our resting spot just outside of Roanoke, Va. After gassing up the Durango with the cheapest petroleum in Trump Town, Va. (not kidding) we set the GPS to the coordinates that ended the Civil War.
Our 1st stop along the way was to visit the plantation of Booker T. Washington. Our next stop was for lunch in Lynchburg at a tasty deli called McAllister’s. While in Lynchburg, we briefly explored the gorgeous campus of Liberty University (no wonder John and Christian Hicks love college.) In mid-afternoon, we arrived in Appomattox.
None of us knew what to expect. I assumed the area was going to be a small courthouse with some victory statues and gravesites. Perhaps my expectations of Appomattox were northern skewed.
I assumed Appomattox would have been preserved since the minute Grant and Lee shook hands. Not so. In fact the opposite is true.
After the Civil War, the village of Appomattox was an afterthought. The courthouse burned down in 1892, and the site of Lee’s surrender, the McLean house, was dismantled brick by brick with intentions of being sent to DC.
It never happened. The little village was going up in smoke and crumbling into dust.
Finally, in 1940, Congress authorized Appomattox as a national monument. It wasn’t until 1954 that the area was redesignated Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. Today, the village looks much as it did in April 1865.
There was a level evenness that surprised me in Appomattox. Perhaps I assumed to the victor goes the spoils.
If you go to Yorktown, there is a statue of the victorious general George Washington of the Revolutionary War.
If you venture to Presque Isle, Pa. a monument to Oliver Hazard Perry touches the sky with his famous battle flag, “Don’t
Give Up The Ship,” after winning the Battle of Lake Erie.
In Appomattox, I expected to see a statue of Grant and perhaps some monuments to the Union. Not so.
I have visited several other Civil War battlefields, including Gettysburg, Antietam and Winchester, but this experience was different.
It wasn’t a celebration at all. It was riddled with complexity and tragedy. If anything, I felt there was an odd sense that everyone was trying to make sure Americans were on even footing. Of course this wasn’t the case as the Confederacy crumbled and the south fell on hard times for decades to come.
Misinformed history
The picture above is the common depiction used for Lee’s surrender, used in every history book across America.
The problem?
It’s completely inaccurate.
As the museum at Appomattox points out, there are several flaws in the depiction. Do you know how the real sketch artist, Ely Parker, drew the meeting at Appomattox?
The picture above is Parker’s sketch.
Perhaps I would have been more understanding of history if the stick figure drawings were published in conjunction with the painting.
I would’ve appreciated if my teacher pointed out that absurdity of a painter to sit down and construct a masterpiece while forcing Grant and Lee to stay stagnant for 4 hours.
In hindsight it feels foolish to think the painting is actually the “real” version of history, but it is the history America wants you to believe.
These 2 men represented 2 different beliefs that cost over 620,000 lives.
The restoring of America continues while this conflict is still being digested by generations of folks, including history buffs like me. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.