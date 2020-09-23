Trojans make statement win over Hedgesville
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire High girls soccer team in 2019 had their dream season come to an end in the AAA Region II title game as the Hedgesville Eagles defeated the Trojans 5-0.
The Trojans graduated a plethora of role players from that 2019 squad and 2020 was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Coach Troy Crane.
The 2020 team isn’t rebuilding, it’s reloading. After starting the season 1-2, the Trojans have rattled off 5 consecutive wins highlighted by their monster 3-0 shutout victory on Monday night over defending regional champ Hedgesville.
“For a month now, as a coaching staff we have pleaded and stressed that this is your team and you have to take this season by the horns and believe in yourself,” said Coach Crane.
“After tonight’s game, how can this team not believe? A team that truly buys into one another is a force.”
Freshman standout Izzy Blomquist has figured out the speed of the varsity game and her talents have been on display, especially over the past week as she gave Hampshire a 1-0 lead against Hedgesville with an assist from Hannah Ault.
Hannah then showed off her prowess to find the back of the net as she scored the 2nd goal with an assist from Kaleigh “Ankle breaker” Hott. The Trojans extended their lead as junior Camryn Downs tickled the twine, giving Hampshire a 3-0 win.
The passing ability of this team has come around quickly, especially since the offseason was filled with hiccups due to COVID restrictions. Now that the team has had time to come together, stars like “Ankle breaker” Hott have fine-tuned their ability to distribute the ball.
“Kaleigh has been off and on injured her entire HHS soccer career,” said Crane.
“She’s started since her freshman year but hasn’t been able to play an entire season. We call her ‘Ankle breaker’ because she has mad ball handling skills.”
Running off of excitement and adrenaline from the win, Coach Crane was so proud of his squad that he didn’t think he would get a wink of sleep.
“I don’t know if I can calm down enough to go to bed tonight,” said Crane with a smile.
The win wasn’t the only thing Coach Crane was smiling about over the past week as the team rattled off wins against local foes. Last Tuesday, Hampshire defeated Frankfort 6-1 on Rannells Field. Izzy Blomquist had 2 goals, while Kaleigh Hott, Hannah Ault, Kaelyn Knight and Teeia Keckley each had 1. Makenzie Park finished with 3 assists. Hampshire defeated Keyser on Senior Night 3-0 with goals from Knight, Ault, and Dani Buckler.
On Saturday, the Trojans pummeled Petersburg 7-0 highlighted by Madison Hawse scoring her 1st career goal for Hampshire. Hannah Ault and Kaleigh Hott both tallied 2 goals each while Izzy Blomquist and Camryn Downs each had 1.
“We have all the pieces we need to compete with anyone on our schedule,” Coach Crane confirmed.
On Thursday, Hampshire has a chance to get revenge on an early season 6-0 loss to Jefferson, as the Trojans will play the Cougars in the Eastern Panhandle. On Saturday, the squad crosses into Mineral County to play against Frankfort with varsity kicking off at 12 p.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.