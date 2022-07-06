Numbers only tell part of the story
The Trojan Countdown provides a statistical glimpse at how teams at Hampshire High stacked up this past season. Raw numbers only tell a portion of the story, as the campaigns of 2021-22 were riddled with obstacles and the outcomes were underwhelming. Nevertheless, there are some recognizable trends that warrant further examination.
3 Winning Teams
HHS had 17 teams don the Green and White this year and only 3 squads finished the regular season with a winning record.
The boys basketball team took top honors winning 57.1% of their regular season contests.
One year removed from their trip to states, the boys expected to compete for a regional championship, however, an early exit in sectionals ended their year.
Compared to the 2020-21 squads, the boys basketball team would’ve finished tied for 6th place.
The girls soccer team finished 2nd on the Trojan Countdown, but like the boys basketball team, postseason success eluded the ladies as they went 1-and-done in sectionals.
The 2020-21 girls squad finished 5th on the Trojan Countdown with a 10-5-1 record, so the 2021-22 team trended downward even though they wound up 2nd on the list.
Losing records
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why so many teams struggled last season, but facts are facts and the 14 of the 17 squads wound up with losing records. (Note: Although wrestling was not calculated, as a team they definitely would’ve finished below .500).
Typically teams mimic the strengths of their upperclassmen and truth be told, many rosters did not have numbers for veteran athletes. Blame scheduling, Covid, or a lack of interest in athletics, but I believe next years countdown will show much more success. o
