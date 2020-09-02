ALUM CREEK, W.VA. — Hunters who wish to participate in the controlled waterfowl hunt at Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area near Lesage must obtain a special permit for the October 1-3 segment of the 2020 season.
Hunters will not be required to check in or check out of Green Bottom WMA due to COVID-19. Permits may be picked up each morning at the Green Bottom WMA headquarters information booth or by contacting the DNR District 5 Office at 304-756-1023 between Sept. 1-30.
Hunters may return their permits with the harvest data to the information booth or to the DNR District 5 office. From Oct. 1-3, concurrent hunting is prohibited on the Green Bottom WMA. Hunters may shoot from one-half hour before sunrise until noon during this period. Hunters must observe all WMA area regulations, as well as federal and state regulations. We anticipate returning to the normal procedures for controlled waterfowl hunts next year.
For more information about season dates and hunting regulations, hunters should consult the West Virginia Migratory Bird Hunting Regulations Summary available at DNR offices, license agents and online at www.wvdnr.gov. o
