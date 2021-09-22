Trojans soar to 69 in blowout of Park View
STERLING, Va. – The Trojan offense mimicked the planes taking off from nearby Dulles Airport on Friday night, flying to heights rarely seen in Hampshire football history.
The total of 69 points scored against Park View goes down as the 2nd highest point total in HHS history.
The only Trojan team to score more in 1 game came in 2001 when Hampshire beat Petersburg 80-0.
Senior quarterback Alex Hott was the pilot of the Trojan plane, scoring a total of 7 touchdowns, 4 on the ground and 3 through the air.
Hott led Hampshire with 127 yards rushing on 15 carries and throwing 9 completions for 130 yards. The Trojans racked up 484 yards in total, 354 rushing and 130 passing. While Hott gets credit for the touchdowns in the stat book, coach Aaron Rule pointed out the success of his offensive line as the reason things flew smoothly.
“We challenged the offensive line to win this game in the trenches, and they responded,” said Rule. “Even when Park View went to a 5-man front and still bringing LB’s, we kept the ball on the ground and wanted to make a statement.”
One of those statements was made by senior RB Alex Pritts, who ripped through the Patriot defense like a jumbo jet through a feathery cloud.
Pritts averaged 9.6 yards per carry, running the ball 13 times for a total of 125 yards and 1 touchdown.
“To run the football between the tackles the way he did, punish every defender who tried tackling him, and lead block the way he did, he truly made a difference in our run game,” praised Rule on Pritts’ performance.
Ashton Haslacker had a big day as well, scoring a total of 3 touchdowns, 1 rushing and 2 receiving.
Zander Robinson led the Trojans in receiving catching 3 balls for 51 yards and 1 touchdown.
Parker Kinser ran the ball 12 times for 72 yards, while Caleb Vandevander had 4 catches for 34 yards.
Bryson Richardson knocked 4 PAT’s through the uprights and Cody Vandevander added 3.
One of the highlights of the game was when defensive lineman Zack Hill scooped up a Park View fumble and trucked 36-yards into the end zone to score a defensive touchdown in the 4th quarter.
Although the score was lopsided by the end of the game, the Trojans spotted Park View a 7-0 lead before rattling off the next 35 points.
Park View (1-2) was unable to run the ball, averaging just 1 yard per carry on 14 attempts. However, the Patriots did have some success through the friendly skies.
Junior QB Yousaf Ahmed threw for 276 yards and 5 touchdowns on the game. Freshman Dixon Messiah caught 3 passes for 159 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Patriots.
Juan Portillo Bonilla pulled in 4 passes for 66 yards while Shaban Zuhair and Mike Hernandez each had 1 reception and 1 touchdown.
As the stats suggest, the Trojans dominated the line of scrimmage on defense, however, they struggled slowing down the air raid Pat attack.
“Communication, toughness and playing the football better,” responded Rule on what needed to improve in the secondary.
“We have got to do a better job of being ball hawks. When that ball goes in the air, we have to have the mentality that it is our ball, and we have got to go after it. We had guys in the right place several times, but we just weren’t physical enough to break the football away from the receiver’s hands.”
Next up for Hampshire (2-2) is a tough game against rival Keyser (2-0) at Rannells Field this Friday. Keyser is coming off a huge 35-13 win over top ranked Robert C. Byrd in class AA.
What will it take for the Trojans to pull off a stunning upset of the Golden Tornado?
“We must possess the ball,” stated coach Rule. “We have to hang on to the football and control the clock. If our offense is on the field, they aren’t.” ο
