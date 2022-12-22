SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire girls basketball head coach Julieanne Buckley has been placed on leave, according to Hampshire County Schools Superintendent Jeff Pancione in a Wednesday morning meeting with the Review.
Buckley’s leave pertains to her position as head basketball coach and does not apply to her teaching position at Hampshire High School. Pancione did not elaborate on how long Buckley’s leave from her coaching duties might last.
In her absence, assistant coach Sydney Haupt will act as interim head coach. Haupt, an English Language Arts Teacher at HHS, is in her 2nd year as an assistant on coach Buckley’s staff.
In November of 2014, Buckley was named head basketball coach of the Trojans, replacing Al Straley.
Under the guidance of Buckley, Hampshire has reached the class AAA state tournament twice. In 2019, the Trojans were crowned champions after knocking off heavily favored Spring Mills 48-47. In 2021, Hampshire defeated Weir 55-49 to claim the regional title.
This season, Hampshire has a record of 2-4 with wins over Frankfort and Martinsburg. The Trojans remain dormant until Dec. 28 when they take a road trip to play against Fairmont Senior. Hampshire’s next home game is on Dec. 30 against Spring Mills with tipoff at 1:30 p.m.
