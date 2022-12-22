Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Rain and freezing rain early will give way to a mixture of snow and rain overnight. Low 27F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain early will give way to a mixture of snow and rain overnight. Low 27F. SW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.