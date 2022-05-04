Trojans post a trio of touchdowns on Martinsburg
MARTINSBURG – The final score was 21-0. If you glanced at the score, you might think it was a football score, but you would be wrong. This was a softball game. A 3-inning softball game to be exact.
After winning only 1 game in 2019 and 2021 combined, the Trojan softball squad picked up their 5th win of the 2022 season in blowout fashion.
The Trojans did drop 3 other games last week, however, the 21-0 victory continues to cement the fact Hampshire softball is on the rise.
Moorefield 15 Hampshire 0
The talented Yellow Jackets held Hampshire to just 1 hit in a 15-0 defeat of the Trojans. Moorefield scored 2 runs in the 1st inning, 11 in the 2nd and 2 more in the 3rd inning to wrap up the win. Isis Shauf was the only Trojan to record a hit.
Martinsburg 15 Hampshire 14
After scoring 7 runs in the top of the 6th inning, Hampshire held a 14-11 lead over the Bulldogs. Unfortunately Martinsburg rallied with 1 run in the 6th inning and 3 more in the bottom of the 7th to win in walk-off fashion. Molly McVicker and Dakota Strawderman each pitched 3.1 innings and together they accounted for 14 strikeouts.
“We didn’t come out and play the way we are capable of playing,” said coach Kevin Combs.
“We scored 14 runs, but we still didn’t hit the ball as well as we should have. We made a few defensive mistakes that we don’t normally do, for whatever reason, it happens. But they fought till the end.”
Hampshire hits: Isis Shauf 3, Dakota Strawderman 2, Reagan Rowzee 1, Kaylie Hall 1, Molly McVicker 1
Hampshire RBI: Shauf 3, Hall 2, Hailee Jenkins 1, Strawderman 1, Brianna Traylor 1, Emily Dawson 1.
Hampshire 21 Martinsburg 0
Perhaps the sting of the walk-off loss in the 1st game of the doubleheader fueled the Trojans for the explosion of runs in the 2nd game against Martinsburg.
“After that 1st game, the kids were cranked up and ready to roll,” said coach Combs.
Neither team was able to notch a run in the 1st inning but the bats heated up for Hampshire in the 2nd as they tallied 6 runs. The sticks continued to be on fire in the 3rd inning as the Trojans racked up 15 runs.
Dakota Strawderman earned the win on the mound pitching 3 innings allowing 2 hits and 0 earned runs with 5 strikeouts.
The Trojans tallied 7 hits on the evening led by Hailee Jenkins with 3, Kaylie Hall with 2 while Isis Shauf and Molly McVicker each added 1.
Hall led the team with 6 RBI while Jenkins had 5 RBI.
“That goes to show they know how they are capable of playing,” said Combs.
East Hardy 6 Hampshire 4
The Trojan came up short against a scrappy East Hardy team in a home game last Friday. Hampshire trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the 6th inning but fought back by scoring 3 runs but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Cougars.
“I thought the East Hardy game was 1 of the best games we have played all season,” said coach Combs.
“Pitching was good, hitting was good, base running was good and defensively we were solid. All-in-all as a team I though it was one of the better games we played all year.”
Kaylie Hall led Hampshire with a pair of doubles while Isis Shauf added a single to the total.
Jenkins and Strawderman recorded 1 RBI.
Strawderman pitched 7 innings allowing 3 hits and 4 earned runs with 3 strikeouts.
“I knew coming into the season we had the potential, but it has been a fun year.”
Tonight, Wednesday, May 4, the Hampshire girls play against the No. 2 seeded Jefferson Cougars at Shenandoah Junction in the 1st round of the sectional playoffs.
First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. o
