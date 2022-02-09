I love watching the Olympics. Every time NBC blasts “Bugler’s Dream,” better known as the Olympic theme song, I get goosebumps and start cheering. The Olympics offer a brief snapshot of society at that given point in time, and the 2022 games in Beijing are no different. Here are a few thoughts from the opening week of the winter games.
Opening Ceremony
Let’s agree that life in China is far from ideal. Countries like the United States, who staged a diplomatic boycott in response to China’s treatment of minority ethnic groups like the Uyghurs, was hollow at best. Aside from the democracy vs. communism war that still rages on 33 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, I still enjoy the coming together of athletes as they parade around the world’s grandest athletic stage.
Team apparel
One of the best things about the Opening Ceremony is the opportunity to judge team gear from various countries. Here are my best and worst outfits for the 2022 games.
Best: Ireland
The jacket and pants combination made Team Ireland look like the Seattle Seahawks. The neon green was just right and the blue was a perfect accent for the winter games.
Best: Ukraine
Putin might have rolled his eyes when the Ukraine team entered the Bird’s Nest, but the coat pattern in combination with the blue pants was 2nd to none. Maybe Putin wants to invade the Ukraine for their snazzy apparel.
Worst: Canada
The Canucks looked like they stepped off a plane wearing their luggage. The Maple Leaf was nowhere to be found as the vest/coat/scarf combination was done in blood red.
Worst: Mexico
America’s neighbors to the south took a risk and it didn’t hit. Without a doubt, the open mouth red-eyed skull was a unique twist on traditional attire but the overall look of death landed out-of-bounds.
Flags
I would like to see rules when it comes to flag waving. Let’s keep it simple folks: One flag means 1 flag waver, that’s the rule. Two people trying to wave 1 flag at the same time looks ridiculous.
Technology
Wow. The LED screens on the floor were incredible. Technically, it was the world’s largest LED screen, measuring 10,552 square meters (125,000 square feet) using 40,000 LED modules to achieve 8K resolution. In addition to the world’s biggest screen, green LED sticks were used by performers to create a flower display symbolizing the beginning of spring.
No fans
Well, it’s just not as exciting watching some events without fans. When the Russian figure skating pair crashed to the ice, I missed hearing the fans go “Oooooooo.” When the Olympic torch was officially lit, I missed the applause from the fans.
Short Track speed skating
What a cluster. Whoever has the inside position is the winner. I just fail to understand how this is an even playing field. Nevertheless, it is entertaining and you never know who is going to wipe out allowing chaos to ensue.
Girls Hockey
Boring. It’s Canada vs. USA and nobody else. Wait till the gold medal game before tuning in.
Big Air, Bad Venue
The Big Air venue in the old steel mill / nuclear plant is an ugly contrast. It looks wrong. Big air jumps belong in nature amongst the mountains, not parking lots with toxic waste dumps in the backdrop.
Judging
I prefer sports that don’t have judges. Give me the giant slalom where time matters or Curling, where score determines the winner over sports that cater to opinions. For example, is a 1080 backspin Japan grab more difficult than a backside 1280 switchback? Who knows?
Where’s the medic?
I’ve seen dozens of athletes crash from the heights of sequoias and not once has a medic come out to inspect the fallen athlete for a concussion or other injuries. I guess head injuries only matter when it happens in football.
Rep your country
Eileen Gu was born in America, raised in America and will be attending college in America starting next fall. However, the teenage Olympic sensation won gold for China in the 1st-ever Olympic big air freestyle skiing competition. Gu is no doubt an American, therefore, she should have competed as an American.
Best Commercial
Matt McConaughey and software giant Salesforce mocking the Mars space race by billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos is iconic. McConaughey states, “The new frontier … it ain’t rocket science, it’s right here,” Reaffirming the future of life is here on earth.
I applaud McConaughey and Salesforce for taking aim at those useless space cowboys. Since Musk, Bezos and Branson have such disdain for life on Earth, I suggest they live on Mars. I’ll join forces with McConaughey and invest my future in the best planet in the universe — Earth.
Worst Commercial
Applebees using the Cheers theme song is criminal. Some corporate chain painting themselves like a local hangout is misleading.
There is a 0-percent chance I stroll into Applebees and EVERYONE knows my name; this isn’t the Romney Diner. o
