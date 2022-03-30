After a 7 year hiatus, Hampshire hosts a track meet
SUNRISE SUMMIT – “Track a disadvantage for Trojans” was the headline the last time Hampshire hosted a track meet. That meet took place on April 15, 2015, with cracked asphalt, 4 lanes, uphill curves and mulch scattered everywhere.
“I think the kids were a bit embarrassed by our facilities,” said former track coach Robbie Glover.
Now, 2,533 days later, Trojan pride was on display as the new digs at Rannells Field shined bright, highlighted by the new rubberized track.
Four girls, Emalee Bradley, Abby Hall, Alex Kile and Paige Voit, etched their name in the history books as the 1st Trojans to win an event on the new track winning the 4x800 Relay with a time of 12:20.00.
That win set the tone for the girls as they went on to win their season debut in impressive fashion.
Hampshire racked up 146.5 points to win 1st place, Moorefield grabbed 2nd with 52.5 points and East Hardy landed in 3rd with 33.5.
“Our girls are solid across the board,” said Trojan head coach Duane Colebank. “Abby Hall and Alex Kile really stood out in our distance events, while Lynnea Clark stepped up big time in our sprints. Milly Wilson did good in the field as well.”
On the boys’ side of the meet, the Yellow Jackets of Moorefield scored 89 points, which was good enough for the win. Hampshire finished in 2nd place with 74 points, while East Hardy came in 3rd with 54 points.
“We have 2 seniors that did a really good job for us, Gentry Shockey and Terry Lathan,” said coach Colebank. “Terry has come out of nowhere, and he has been out there leading the kids. He really came through.”
Overall, coach Colebank is extremely pleased with what he saw coming out of the 1st meet.
“I think we are going to do nothing but improve and continue to get better,” said Colebank.
Perhaps one of the unspoken concerns heading into the 1st meet at HHS was the ability of volunteers to help organize and run the meet.
“I was impressed by the amount of people that came and helped out,” said Colebank. “Plus I got 2 really hard workers as assistant coaches, Bill Lipps and Jimmy Alkire. I couldn’t ask for better people to work with.”
Hampshire Track & Field
Boys Team Results
1. Moorefield 89
2. Hampshire 74
3. East Hardy 54
4. Union 23
Girls Team Results
1. Hampshire 146.5
2. Moorefield 52.5
3. East Hardy 33.5
4. Union 14.5
HHS Boys Results (Top 3 finishes)
100 Meters
1. Terry Lathan11.56
200 Meters
1. Terry Lathan23.51
2. Devin Michael23.52
400 Meters
2. Caden Davis59.68
1600 Meters
1. Mason Cardamone 5:41.68
3200 Meters
1. Mason Cardamone12:46.09
2. Caden Davis12:46.50
110m Hurdles – 39”
2. Gentry Shockey20.46
3. Justin Frazer20.93
300m Hurdles – 36”
2. Justin Frazer50.62
4x100 Relay
3. Wyatt Jenkins49.33
Terry Lathan
Devin Michael
Gentry Shockey
4x400 Relay
3. Caden Davis4:21.03
Wyatt Jenkins
Mason Cardamone
Justice Steinmetz
4x800 Relay
2. Tanner Ansel10:09.00
Mason Cardamone
Caden Davis
Justice Steinmetz
Shot Put – 12 lb.
1. Grant Hicks 43-11
Discus – 1.6kg
2. Grant Hicks 102-01
High Jump
2. Devin Michael 5-06
Long Jump
3. Terry Lathan 16-06
HHS Girls Results (Top 3)
100 Meters
1. Lynnea Clark13.52
3. Maliyah Steinmetz14.02
200 Meters
1. Lynnea Clark29.00
2. Maliyah Steinmetz29.59
400 Meters
1. Giovanna Matthews1:09.56
3. Ambrielle Odom1:15.56
800 Meters
1. Abby Hall3:01.84
1600 Meters
1. Alex Kile6:40.12
2. Abby Hall6:40.47
3. Peyton Asbury7:04.55
3200 Meters
1. Alex Kile13:53.00
2. Peyton Asbury15:41.00
3. Isabella Hochard16:44.00
100m Hurdles – 33”
1. Lydia Moreland18.03
300m Hurdles – 30”
1. Lydia Moreland57.84
3. Mulledy Cook59.86
4x100 Relay
1. Lynnea Clark 55.66
Kora McBride
Maliyah Steinmetz
Teagan Werner
4x200 Relay
2. Nevaeh Church2:08.87
Trinity Martin
Giovanna Matthews
Ambrielle Odom
4x400 Relay
1. Emalee Bradley5:05.12
Nevaeh Church
Ambrielle Odom
Maliyah Steinmetz
4x800 Relay
1. Emalee Bradley12:20.00
Abby Hall
Alex Kile
Paige Voit
4x102.5 Shuttle Hurdles – 33”
1. Mulledy Cook1:20.47
Giovanna Matthews
Lydia Moreland
Teagan Werner
Shot Put – 4kg.
1. Amelia Wilson 28-11.50
Discus – 1kg.
2. Amelia Wilson 76-05
High Jump
1. Kora McBride4-04.00
2. Trinity Martin4-00.00
Long Jump
2. Teagan Werner13-09.00
3. Lynnea Clark13-08.00
(For a list of all results, reference Athletic.net) o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.