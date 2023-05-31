Mountaineer baseball

The Mountaineers cheer after receiving the No. 2 seed in the Lexington region.

 WVUSports.com

After putting up the most regular-season wins in program history and earning a share of its first Big 12 title, the West Virginia baseball team earned an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship. The Mountaineers will play in the Lexington region as the No. 2 seed and will open against No. 3-seed Indiana on Friday night.

It will be the 14th NCAA appearance for West Virginia and the first since hosting a regional in 2019. It is also the third in the Randy Mazey era after having also earned a selection in 2017. Overall, the Mountaineers are 11-26 in regional play.

