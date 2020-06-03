With turkey season in the rear view mirror, I have begun to make my shift over to whitetails, and planning my approach for the upcoming fall. Maryland has always intrigued me, as it has a very early archery opener, usually sometime in the first week of September. This past week I drove from my home in Romney, to a Wildlife Management Area in southern Maryland, with the intent of scouting a few different areas that had peaked my interest while scouring topographical maps.
With plans to only hunt the state during the early archery season, I approached this particular scouting day much different than normal. Typically I spend my time looking for sign made from bucks during the rut, but in this case I had to spend time looking for the inconspicuous buck sign made in the summer, as I will be hoping to catch these deer in feeding areas, before totally switching to their fall ranges. When scouting for early season bucks, I typically spend my time looking for food, water, and “open” security cover.
As Mark Drury wrote in his novel Giant Whitetails, during the late part of summer, through the early fall, bucks are without a doubt “slaves to their stomachs.”
During this period of the year, bucks are loading up with as many calories as possible in order to prepare themselves for the breeding period in November. Finding where the deer feed, especially on mountain ground on public land, can be quite the challenge. I like to start by finding white oak trees on open hardwoods ridges, or benches, below a slightly thicker patch of timber.
The reason for this is because when hunting these areas in the evening, I want to be below where the deer are bedded, in order to keep the thermal currents in my favor. (Side Note: In the morning, thermal air currents move up the hills, in the evening, they pull down the hills).
Once I find scenario like this, I begin looking for deer signs, whether that be tracks, or older trails. Remember, there will not be as much signs in these areas this time of year, as the trees will not be dropping acorns until later in the summer.
In early summer, it is important to keep in mind to scout for where the deer will be when they can be hunted, not where they are now.
When looking for “open” security cover, I look for areas that deer can hide, but still have constant air flow and shade to keep them cool on the hot days. One of the terrain features like this is typically on the edge of grown up fields, where they can bed in the tall grass, keeping hidden from predators, but also be shaded from the sun. Another terrain feature would be a block of timber that was heavily logged 30-40 years ago, that has enough ground cover to hide in, but is open enough to let summer breezes through.
When finding security cover such as these, it is important to look for subtle buck signs from the previous late summer/early fall. Typically, I try to look for old rubs on saplings, and old beds.
The goal of this is simply to figure out whether this is an area that bucks spend time in. It might seem a little contrary to popular belief, but I have found in late August, and early September, that most bucks are only rub small trees, no matter how large their antlers are.
As testosterone rises with cooler air, bucks will begin to rub larger trees. Local big buck killer, Eli Cook has found that finding clusters of rubs, tucked up against bedding areas, is the best place to start when hunting early season bucks. He mentions that if you can slip into an area such as this, you will typically be in the game with a buck, as long as he does not get bumped in the process.
Eli has also found that bucks in late summer/early fall, bed in conjunction with water, especially in hill country. “A point that leads out to a food source, with water nearby is where I would start” said Eli.
This makes perfect sense as deer need water, especially in warm weather, and do not want to go far to get it. I have found that it helps to compare deer to yourself.
Would you want to walk very far in the scorching heat with a fur coat on in order to get food and water? Probably not, and neither do the deer. Therefore, it is imperative to find where the deer are bedding in conjunction with food and water.
Early season whitetails are not like November whitetails. Everything they do is done with precision, and purpose. They must be hunted completely different if one hopes to find consistent success. Finding the three necessities has been a tried and proven way to finding bucks in late summer/early fall. It may take a little more work, but the reward can be high. I am encouraging you to get out, and put some boot leather to work in the next few weeks. What you learn might surprise you. o
