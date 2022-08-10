ROMNEY — The local Post 91 Romney American Legion team won the Area V Tournament this past weekend at Hampshire’s Rannells Field, earning the right to advance to the state tournament beginning Wednesday, August 5 in Morgantown.
Post 91 defeated Petersburg 6-2 in the double elimination event.
Winning pitcher Chris Wilt twirled a two hitter in the championship game. Wilt had a no-hitter going through six innings.
Romney took the lead in their half of the third when Jamy Ganoe singled with two outs.
Travus Oates and Steve Davis then followed with doubles and Wilt singled home Davis for the 3-0 lead.
Petersburg followed with a run in the fourth.
Post 91 came right back in the bottom of the fourth with Bradley Davidson scoring on a Chris Sevigny sacrifice.
Romney will play in state legion game today at 4:30 p.m. o
