Romney Post 91 1992

ROMNEY — The local Post 91 Romney American Legion team won the Area V Tournament this past weekend at Hampshire’s Rannells Field, earning the right to advance to the state tournament beginning Wednesday, August 5 in Morgantown.

Post 91 defeated Petersburg 6-2 in the double elimination event.

