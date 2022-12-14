SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a learning week for Hampshire as they lost all 3 games they played last week. North Marion beat Hampshire 52-43, Parkersburg 75-28 and Summers County 60-53.
“We beat ourselves,” said coach Julieanne Buckley at practice on Monday.
“Looking at the stats, we couldn’t have shot more poorly than we did. We have not had a great shooting game all season long.”
Without a doubt, the schedule was difficult as the Trojans played perennial power North Marion at home, then class AAAA standout Parkersburg in the Trinity Tournament, followed by a feisty and undefeated Summers County squad.
“Our record is not an indication of where we are,” explained Buckley.
“But what we have to realize is to keep the end result in mind. We have to be where we want to be in February.”
With 7 minutes left in the game, the Huskies held a 1-point lead, 37-36. From that point forward, North Marion outscored Hampshire 15-7 to earn the hard-fought victory.
Liz Pryor finished with a double-double leading the Trojans with 15 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Pryor also managed a pair of steals and a pair of blocks.
Izzy Blomquist scored 14 points in the losing effort dishing out 6 assists and swiping 3 steals.
Hannah Ault scored 9 points and pulled down 5 rebounds with 3 steals.
The Trojans turned the ball over 17 times, with several coming in crunch time late in the 4th quarter.
Brooklyn Jackson led North Marion with 14 points. Emma Freels and Addie Elliott scored 11, while Olivia Toland finished with 10.
The Big Reds led 35-15 at intermission and continued their dominance in the 2nd half to win 75-28.
Senior Liz Pryor led Hampshire with 12 points and 9 rebounds. Izzy Blomquist scored 7 points while M.J. Cook, Dani Knight, Ava Call, Hailee Jenkins and Hannah Ault each finished with 2 points.
The Trojans coughed up the rock 23 times against Parkersburg’s intense defense.
The Trojans led 12-8 after the 1st quarter and 26-23 at halftime, but the Bobcats bounced back in the 2nd half outscoring Hampshire 37-27 to snatch the win.
Hannah Ault was the top Trojan scorer finishing with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
Perhaps even more impressive from Ault’s performance was that she finished with 0 turnovers, a stat that has plagued HHS.
Liz Pryor scored 11 points and grabbed 6 rebounds with 5 blocks against the Bobcats.
Izzy Blomquist finished with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists on the day.
M.J. Cook found her stroke against Summers County, scoring 4 field goals for 9 points, adding 3 rebounds and 1 assist.
Freshman Della Knight scored 6 points with 7 rebounds, while freshman Ava Call ended with 4 points and 1 steal.
The Hampshire Trojans are looking to get back on track tonight against Jefferson on Sunrise Summit, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. o
Lost to North Marion 52-43
Lost to Parkersburg 75-28
Lost to Summers County 60-53
Wed. Dec. 14 vs. Jefferson 7:30 p.m. at Hampshire High
