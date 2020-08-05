With the calendar turning to August, attention has switched to tilling, fertilizing and planting fall food plots for the upcoming hunting season.
Oftentimes when people think of food plots, they think of the large turnip or soybean fields that they see on TV and think that it is impossible to obtain a perfectly manicured plot, with little to no farming experience or a small budget.
Although limited experience and a small budget makes it more difficult, it can certainly still be done. Whether you’re a guy with a tractor and a bunch of attachments, or someone who just has a hand tiller for gardening, a functioning food plot is obtainable.
Before tilling or planting can be done, it is important to take a soil test so that you know how much lime and fertilizer needs to be added in order to get maximum growth out of the plot.
Most plants that are planted in a food plot thrive when the soil pH is between 6.0-6.5. Getting a test done usually costs between $30 to $50, but is well worth it in the end. Try to test the soil as early as possible so that you can lime the area a few months ahead.
I have planted 3-4 food plots every year for the last 10 years, using everything from hand tillers, to bulldozers to break the ground up. In a perfect world, I would have a tractor with a tiller attachment, but I don’t.
Therefore, I have to get creative when it comes to breaking ground. I have found that certain plants do better with different types of ground prep, which we will talk about later in the article.
If there is nothing else to use, a hand tiller will work just fine, especially if you are just planting a small “kill” plot. It will take quite a bit of time, but is totally worth it in the end. If you don’t have a hand tiller, they can be borrowed from different equipment companies in the area, usually for a daily fee.
Borrowing from a friend is oftentimes an option as well, just so long as you take good care of it. The key to saving time with a hand tiller is mowing, then killing everything that needs to be tilled a few weeks beforehand. This takes a little bit of forethought, but is worth its weight in gold.
If you aren’t interested in running a hand tiller to break ground, and don’t have a tractor, you will need to start burning the phone lines until you can find a buddy who is willing to help. I have done this a few times in the past, having my uncle tear the ground up with his bulldozer.
Oftentimes people with equipment are looking for an excuse to run it, therefore it is absolutely possible to get a friend to help out with the tilling portion of planting.
After the tilling portion is complete, it is important to figure out what you are planting. In small food plots, like the ones that I plant every year with a hand tiller, I have found wheat and oats to be really good.
Deer absolutely love them, and they continue to rejuvenate with browsing pressure, unlike brassicas. I have also had success with wheat and oats in extremely rocky soil or ground that isn’t perfectly prepared (such as using a bulldozer to break ground).
The best part about the wheat/oat mix, is it will draw deer until the following spring. Shortly after planting, the deer will eat the oats like they are going out of style, but once the 1st frost hits, the oats will die off and the wheat will begin to thrive.
Deer will take advantage of this, with it being a green food source when everything else is dead and brown. Brassicas, such as turnips and radishes, certainly have their place in the budget food plot world. I have planted brassicas in plots when I am lucky enough to score a tractor to till up a perfectly manicured, large plot.
The reason that the plot needs to be fairly large is because once the plant gets eaten, it will not grow back. Therefore, there needs to be a high volume of plants, especially in a high deer density area. Around here, deer seem to leave turnips be until it gets really cold out.
I have had deer walk through beautiful stands of turnips, to go eat in a hayfield in October. On the other hand, radishes seem to be a fantastic draw throughout the entire fall. In recent years, I have pretty much totally switched over to planting radishes in my brassica plots because of this.
Clover is one of my favorite things to have for deer, but is also pretty difficult to grow. I have failed with a lot of clover plots over the years, and certainly have not perfected anything.
One thing I do know though, is that it takes a good seedbed and seemingly a lot of water compared to other plants. The places that I have gotten clover to grow decent are typically in bottoms, with soil that is moister than most areas.
Between seed, lime, fertilizer and gas, I can typically plant a small food plot for less than $100. It might not look like Lee Laksoki’s ground in Iowa, but it certainly gets the job done around here. Over the past 10 years, I have killed a few bucks in food plants that I have planted.
It is a cool feeling when everything comes together because of something you worked hard on. If you have never planted a food plot, give it a try this year. The internet has the answer to every question that you may have. o
