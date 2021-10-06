A week of extremes was highlighted by a nil-nil tie against Jefferson
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The 2021 season for the young Trojans has been a ride on the Cyclone for Coach Troy Crane as he doesn’t know what to expect from his talented-yet-inexperienced team.
“We are like a roller coaster right now,” stated Crane after the contest against Jefferson on Monday night.
Game to game, the performance is sporadic, yet the week finished on a high note with a physical 0-0 tie against the Cougars.
Although the record books will slot this game in the tie category, it felt like a victory to Coach Crane and his team.
“It really does feel like a win,” said Crane. “The last time we played them we were tied at halftime, then they scored 3 on us.”
The road game against the Cougars earlier this season finished with the score 3-0, however Coach Crane believes his kids learned from that losing experience, saying, “At what point do you believe in yourself? At what point do you realize you just played the No. 1 team in the region toe-to-toe?”
Coming off a sluggish performance against Bishop Walsh, Coach Crane anticipated his team to bounce back in a big way, and they did, with an impressive performance in a pivotal home game with sectional playoff implications.
Precipitation postponed the game against Jefferson, which was scheduled for earlier this season, and rainy weather once again impacted the game, delaying kickoff by 45 minutes.
From the 1st touch, Jefferson dominated possession in the 1st half with the Trojans finding brief spurts of life.
Neither team was able to score in the 1st half, and the game was tied at intermission.
A defensive slugfest ensued in the 2nd half as both teams hustled to gain the upper edge.
With 8:35 left in the game, Jefferson had a direct kick that sailed over the fingertips of goalkeeper Hailee Jenkins and kissed off the crossbar. The Trojans escaped danger by quickly clearing the rebound out of the box.
The Trojans responded 3 minutes later when Jaleigh Dixon dropped a pass to Kaelyn Knight, who blasted a ball on goal from the left sidelines that eluded the Jefferson keeper, but it kissed off the crossbar as well.
“I thought it was going in,” said Kaelyn Knight after the game. “Overall we played way better as team.”
Knight believes the nil-nil outcome sends a message to Jefferson that they will be ready once the postseason rolls around.
Earlier in the week, Hampshire played their tails off against a tough Martinsburg squad, but came up short 2-1, followed by a lackluster performance at Bishop Walsh on Saturday, losing 2-0.
“Just unlucky,” said Coach Crane about the game against Martinsburg. “Everything that could go wrong did.”
Next up for Hampshire is a game against Fort Hill in Cumberland on Thursday, Oct. 7, with kickoff at 5 p.m. ο
