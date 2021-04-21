Hampshire defense the difference in defeat of Keyser 41-30
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Golden Tornado whipped into Sunrise Summit last Friday with eyes on the sectional prize, but the scoring abilities of senior Gracie Fields and freshman Izzy Blomquist squandered Keyser hopes, scoring 25 of Hampshire’s 41 points.
The 2 bitter sectional rivals squared off twice during the regular season with each team winning 40-39 on their home floor to setup an epic Section 2 championship.
With 8 minutes remaining to claim the sectional plaque, the game was tied 26-26.
“The one thing I told them (prior to the start of the 4th quarter) was that we are better than (Keyser),” said coach Julieanne Buckley.
“We have to get defensive stops, keep up the pressure and we have to score. We needed to increase the margin quickly so that way we could play comfortable at the end of the game and that’s exactly what they did.”
Although Fields and Blomquist grabbed the headlines, it was a total team effort down the stretch starting with another spirited senior, Lainee Selan. Selan broke the 26-26 tie with a 2-point field goal from the elbow to give HHS the lead 28-26.
Then it was Hannah Ault’s turn as she dropped in a jumpshot to give the Trojans a 30-26 advantage with 6:20 remaining. Next up it was youngster M.J. Cook’s chance as she hit a 2-pointer to give Hampshire a 32-26 edge.
As the Trojans continued to build their lead, the defense flexed its muscles holding the Golden Tornado scoreless for the 1st 4 minutes of the 4th quarter.
After Keyser finally scored a bucket, the Golden Tornado momentum stalled immediately as Gracie Fields hit a fallback jumper from the far corner to give Hampshire the lead 35-28 and sending the student section into a frenzy.
The game was all but over after Hannah Ault stole the ball and broke loose down the court and kissed it off the glass followed by Ellen Keaton dropping in a layup to give the Trojans a 39-28 lead with 90 seconds remaining in the game.
“They play hard all the time,” praised Keyser coach Josh Blowe.
“They get up on you and pressure you.”
No doubt about it, Hampshire’s defense was the difference in the game.
“That’s all we worked on this week was defense,” said Coach Buckley.
“These girls didn’t want to lose. We didn’t want to give a trophy to someone else on our home court.”
The Trojans started the 2nd quarter completely shutting out the Golden Tornado for 5 and a-half minutes of play. Keyser only mustered 4 points during the 2nd stanza allowing the Trojans to grab a narrow 19-16 lead at the half.
With 4:26 left in the 3rd quarter the 2 squads were tied again 19-19, when Liz Pryor hit a free throw to give Hampshire the lead.
Keyser gained momentum late in the quarter thanks to strong defensive play that led to back-to-back baskets by Liz Pryor and Izzy Blomquist to give HHS an edge 26-21.
Keyser responded with quick baskets to knot the game 26-26 heading into the 4th quarter.
After the game, Coach Buckley talked about the outstanding performance of her freshman PG in the biggest game of the year.
“I’ve always known about Izzy’s ability and talent. It’s no secret that she had to undergo a surgery then, it was a matter of just coming back and trusting that knee. But now I think she is Izzy again.”
The ability for Blomquist to flower at the most important time of the season gives the Trojans hope getting to states.
Next up for Hampshire is a game on Tuesday night against Weir who lost to North Marion in the Section 1 Region 1 championship. ο
