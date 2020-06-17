Attention professional sports franchises:
Bland and obvious statements from human resource departments will not cure COVID or solve racism.
I cringe each time I read one of these overly wordy say nothing statements. Hollow messages offering false hope won’t appease the insecurities of a misunderstood pandemic or the inequality within society.
Let’s start with my favorite hockey franchise, the Pittsburgh Penguins.
“The Pittsburgh Penguins were advised today that a player tested positive for the COVID-19 virus ... The health and safety of our players, fans, staff, and community remains our highest priority.”
Safety is such a high priority that the Penguins offer ZERO relevant information to the public, and 16 days later, no further comment has been issued. Staying silent and offering no additional update, reaffirms that SAFETY and HEALTH is of upmost priority to the Penguins. (How hypocritical is it for a hockey franchise to say that health and safety is the highest priority, when the face of the franchise, Sidney Crosby, has missed seasons worth of games due to repeated concussions and facial fractures)?
That’s a bad PR statement, but it gets worse.
On June 3, the Penguins issued this press release, “This has been a horrible time for our country and our city. We all are appalled by senseless violence and share the outrage that racism and social injustice continue to permeate our society.”
How outraged are the Penguins by the social injustice in society? Let’s evaluate their actions, not their words. After demolition of the Civic Center (Mellon Arena) in 2012, the Pittsburgh Penguins had a $200 million commitment to redevelop the Hill District as the team moved to PPG Paint Arena located in dahntahn Yinzburgh.
For those of you unfamiliar with the communities that surround the City of Bridges, the Hill District is a historically African American neighborhood and was formerly the cultural center of black life in Western PA. Despite its cultural and economic vitality, in the mid-1950s much of the Hill District was demolished to make room for the Civic Center. The city used eminent domain to displace 8,000 residents and 400 businesses from 1955 to 1960. (In comparison, that equates to about 1 out of every 3 Hampshire County citizens forcibly removed from their property)
Now 60 years later after bulldozing the Civic Center and escaping the neighborhood, the Penguins tried to back out from their $200 million commitment on May 15, asking to halt all development activities at the 28-acre site because of “changing demands and delays.”
Keep in mind, in order for PPG Paint Arena to be built, taxpayers will cough up $7.5 million annually for 30 years, ($225 million). In reality, when all is said and done, taxpayers will likely pony up far more than that as costs continue to rise and revenue has dwindled.
After playing hardball once again with the minority community, on May 20, an article in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette stated the Penguins reversed their decision to stall the project and will support the office tower.
It’s difficult to foreshadow how a 26-story building will fit into the cultural legacy of the Hill District but there is some concern.
Just how exactly will the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the Penguins ensure opportunities for minority owned businesses in the development?
“To date, just to be clear, I’m not aware of a single dime [developer Buccini/Pollin Group] has spent with any local minority firm for anything, right. And so that’s not good at all,” said. R. Daniel Lavelle, a city councilman who represents the Hill told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
“Nonetheless, the URA needs to advance the project ‘so that we can keep our foot on their neck to make sure that our community is explicitly benefiting.’”
The poor black community that had its land stolen, its businesses displaced, and thousands of residents removed has been patiently waiting since 2012 for the redevelopment project to begin. Meanwhile taxpayers have paid over $70 million since 2010 for PPG Paint Arena. Ironic that the franchise clamoring to cure social injustice in society is literally the bully on the block exploiting social injustice in society.
Let’s be honest, what would a National Hockey League organization know about the misuse of police force against minorities, or the financial struggles of poor African American communities?
According to the Penguins media guide, there appears to be 1 minority player on the team and 0 minorities in management. And here’s my take: that’s fine. It’s hockey, I get it. In a sport that has its roots on the frozen ponds of Canada, interest levels from minorityheavy cities is minimal.
With that said, the Penguins should know their role as an organization and shut up when they have no perspective or impact on the situation. Nobody, and I mean, NOBODY, was waiting with bated breathe for a comment from the Pittsburgh Penguins regarding police officers murdering blacks in Minneapolis.
That halfhearted message took an intern 20 minutes to scratch out and then the organization pats itself on the back for a job well done. As for the message itself, keep it. Wasted words. Invest time and resources into local community projects instead of making the wealthy get wealthier (Did you know the new Penguins practice facility is in the richest suburb of Pittsburgh, 38 minutes north of the Golden Triangle and just outside of Allegheny County? The Lemieux practice facility is actually located in Butler County so those millionaire owners can escape those pesky Allegheny County taxes that help the poorer communities of Pittsburgh, while the taxpayers in Allegheny County still foot the bill for PPG Paint Arena. Bravo).
Greed, hate, racism, violence and corruption have been exposed in the midst of this global pandemic.
Awkward to write, I am a man of actions not words. My words should simply reinforce the message of my actions. I wrote columns applauding the upgrades to Rannells Field, and wouldn’t you know it, I am a donor to the project. I spewed for months that schools needed renovation therefore my vote supported the school bond.
I want organizations to do the same. Quit telling me how we will get through this challenging time and go out and make a difference. A flimsy generic tweet from an HR department is more hollow than a chocolate Easter bunny.
Now on to a less controversial topic, NASCAR’s confederate flag … o
