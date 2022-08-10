SUNRISE SUMMIT – The smell of fresh paint filled the air as 32 Trojan volleyball players took the floor on day 1 of tryouts Monday evening.
“We have a few more players that might trickle in, but overall our numbers are fantastic,” said coach Megan Fuller.
“Unfortunately with that comes the need to whittle that down a little bit which is always a difficult thing, but it keeps things competitive. When you got to compete for your spot, it brings a whole different urgency to the people trying out.”
The volleyball feeder program into Hampshire High remains strong as evidenced by the large number of kids from Romney and Capon Bridge eager to wear the Green and White.
“Considering our feeder system only goes to the middle school level, we have been very fortunate that kids come in with their fundamental skills, with 95% of them ready to come in with that overhand serve right away, and we just have to work on consistency and accuracy,” said Fuller.
Although the gym floor was filled with upper classmen, seniors Peyton Duncan, Hanna Lee and Kiki Heatwole are experienced with the Trojan process and the expectations from coach Fuller.
“If we come in and work hard this season that we could have the chance to win sectionals, win regionals and go to states,” said senior Peyton Duncan.
Duncan was a freshman when the Trojans last appeared in the Charleston Civic Center and there is no doubt she wants to make that trip to Charleston once again.
The Hampshire County Fair Queen has had a full schedule this summer, including several appearances at the WV Peach Festival over the weekend.
Although Duncan thoroughly enjoys her role as 2022 Fair Queen, she didn’t mind swapping out her high heels for a pair of flashy flowery neon yellow high tops.
“I’m so excited to start my senior season playing volleyball,” said Duncan with a smile.
“I probably won’t play in college so this will be like my last hurrah. So I’m going to enjoy it as much as I can especially with all my other stuff that I’m busy with. It’s going to be a great year.”
Certainly Duncan knows the grind of tryouts and preseason activities, however, the youngsters on the hardwood were provided some advice on what she looks for during tryouts.
“We evaluate them on the skill,” explained Fuller when comparing upper classmen to freshman and sophomore players.
“We don’t have the same expectations of them as we would the juniors and seniors. Upperclassmen have a lot more reps and should know what they are doing. They should look a little more polished than the freshman does.”
Without a doubt, seniors are the backbone of Fullers program.
“I don’t know anything that’s more important,” said Fuller when asked about the importance of senior leadership.
“It comes with command and they are our mini-coaches on the floor.”
Tryouts continued on Tuesday night and will wrap up this evening, Wed. Aug. 10. Hampshire High has their 1st scrimmage on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 5:30 p.m. against East Hardy on Sunrise Summit. o
