SUNRISE SUMMIT – The smell of fresh paint filled the air as 32 Trojan volleyball players took the floor on day 1 of tryouts Monday evening. 

“We have a few more players that might trickle in, but overall our numbers are fantastic,” said coach Megan Fuller.

Peyton Duncan

Senior Peyton Duncan is excited for the 2022 campaign. 
Hanna Lee

Senior Hanna Lee leads by example on the court. 
Kiki Heatwole

Senior Kiki Heatwole hits the ball during a drill. 

