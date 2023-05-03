MORGANTOWN – Following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, two former West Virginia University players have signed rookie free agent contracts and a third has secured a rookie tryout so far.
Wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton signed a free agent contract with the New York Giants Saturday evening and earlier today wide receiver Sam James signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
Additionally, the Philadelphia Eagles have invited safety Jasir Cox to attend its rookie minicamp.
Ford-Wheaton posted some historically impressive numbers at this year’s NFL Combine for a player who stands close to 6-feet-4 and weighs close to 225 pounds. In the 40-yard dash, his time of 4.38 seconds was fourth-fastest among all wide receivers, and his 41-inch vertical jump was only second to SMU’s Rashee Rice.
Ford-Wheaton led West Virginia with 62 catches for 675 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 and his four-year career totals show 143 catches for 1,867 yards and 15 touchdowns.
He was the 113th-rated NFL prospect by Bleacher Report, 157th by Athlon Sports and 278th by The Athletic.
James caught 46 passes for 745 yards and six touchdowns during his senior season in 2022. The Richmond Hill, Georgia, resident caught 190 passes for 2,231 yards and 15 touchdowns in 50 career games for WVU, including a career-high 69 receptions in 2019.
James finished his career ranked fifth in career receptions and eighth in career receiving yardage.
Cox, who played on three FCS championship teams at North Dakota State, completed his collegiate career at West Virginia in 2022 with 62 tackles, six tackles for losses, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
His fumble return for a touchdown was a key play in West Virginia’s 43-40 victory over Baylor. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.