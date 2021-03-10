We are opening the OCBMS gym and cafeteria for rentals once more.
Guidelines for their use will be: groups are restricted to 75 people or less; masks must be worn at all times, except when eating; proper social distancing (6 feet apart) must be maintained at all times; no self-service of food; frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer or soap and water; nothing attached to walls (tape or nails); sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans; smoking is prohibited on school grounds; no alcohol.
New rates for rentals will be: 4-hour block (8 a.m. - noon; 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.; 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.), $150 for either Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included); full day (8 a.m. - 10 p.m.), $300 for either Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included); 4-hour Block for Gym and Cafeteria (Kitchen included), $250; full day for Gym and Cafeteria (Kitchen included), $500.
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
Walk To Be Fit Program
With all the cold weather, it’s hard to think about it now, but our Walk To Be Fit Program is scheduled to begin again on April 1, 2021.
When we get closer to the start of the program, just stop by any FNB Bank Branch (Fort Ashby, Romney, Hampshire Square or Capon Bridge), the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center at Hampshire Square or the Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta to register for the program.
When you register, don’t forget to pick up your free pedometer and your tally sheet to log the miles that you walk.
We will recognize 4 milestones this year: 100, 250, 500 and 1,000 miles. When you reach 1 of those milestones, or when your tally sheet is filled, just return it to the location where you picked it up and we will contact you when you are eligible for a prize.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle and what could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
Gary Crane Cup
The pursuit of the Gray Crane Cup for 2021 begins on Tues., April 6, when we travel to Cacapon State Park in Berkeley Springs for the 1st of our 6 qualifiers.
The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart will be just $20, and the 1st tee times begin at 1 p.m. The format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least 3 of the 6 qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round.
From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round. Carrol Link (gross) and Glen Spaid (net) are the defending champions.
The rest of the outings have been tentatively scheduled as follows: May 11, The Woods; June 8, Franklin; July 13, The Pines in Morgantown; Aug. 10, Snowshoe; Sept. 14, Canaan.
Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on some of the area’s premier resort courses.
Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive
Even though the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive has concluded for another year, we continue to get donations.
Thanks go out to the Grace family for their generous donation in memory of Richard Grace. All told, 26 different donors have contributed a total of $5,050 this year.
We have received enough donations to purchase 5 new displays, 3 of which will be big displays to line the interior of the park. We also have adequate funds to make necessary repairs to any existing displays that need attention.
If you wanted to contribute but forgot to do it, we are still accepting donations.
Contributions of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every donation helps make the Festival that much better in 2020.
And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the donation, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com.
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to come and get your donation at your home or place of business.
Thank you for your support of this project!
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Mon., Jan. 4, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2021 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks. Pavilions for picnics, family reunions or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water and restroom facilities. To rent a pavilion or park, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300. We will also accept reservations at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.ο
