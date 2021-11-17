KEYSER - WVU Potomac State College harriers Cortney Butts and Deidra Haines earned All-Region cross country honors recently at the NJCAA Region 20 Championships at Westmoreland County Community College.
Butts, a Keyser High graduate, ran a time of 23:26 to place 2nd in Division II in the Region. Head coach Mark Sprouse said, “Cortney went out fast and never let up, she had a disappointing race in the final regular meet of the season, so she was determined to give it her all. Cortney had a personal best at the 5K distance.”
Finishing behind her teammate to capture 3rd place in DII was Haines. The former Hampshire High standout clocked a time of 25:18. Coach Sprouse commented, “I don’t think Deidra was as happy with her race as I was, but the course was soggy and wet which lowered times. In this race it was placement that mattered. If she gets good course conditions, I look for her to improve at the Nationals.”
The Potomac State men’s team placed 2nd in Region 20 Division II. Coltyn Kile, finished 6th in DII and was one place shy of all-region honors. Kile’s time in the 8K race was 33:00. Next for the Catamounts was Evan Jenks with a time of 33:50, followed by Austin Ramsay 34:18, Roland Moylan 35:20, and Darius Redman 37:26.
Both the PSC men’s and women’s teams will compete in the NJCAA DII Cross Country National Championships on Saturday at Pole Green Park outside of Richmond, Virginia. The men will run at 11:15, and the ladies will start at 12:45. o
