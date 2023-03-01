This week, Hampshire High student and outdoor enthusiast J.J. Charlton steps in the woods and talks about trapping in the winter.
What outdoor activity do you like to do during the winter?
I am a person who likes to be outside as much as possible no matter the weather.
One of my favorite pastimes in January and February is to trap.
Since hunting season is out and trout fishing isn’t the best right now, this is something that I can do to make these dark, cold months go much faster until I am able to fish and turkey hunt in the spring.
Many people get into trapping in order to make money on fur. The fur market may be down right now, but honestly, how many people make money on their hobbies?
I have been hearing a lot these days that people don’t trap anymore because they can’t make money on the fur since the market is down.
I know that there is not as much money to be made, but trapping isn’t just about the fur prices.
To me, it’s more about how we want to manage our properties from predators. When I say manage our properties, I mean balancing out the animals the best we can.
We love to hunt deer, turkey, squirrel and other ground critters. With all of the coyotes, foxes, raccoons and other predators running around, it is hard to have a good deer and turkey population.
We have a much better chance of having a good hunting season if we take time to trap in the off season.
We are very blessed that we are able to trap in West Virginia. We have a friend in California who is not allowed to hunt or trap where they live.
They let their dog out to go to the bathroom in their fenced-in backyard. A coyote jumped their fence and killed their dog instantly. Being able to protect our family pets and livestock is just another benefit of trapping.
For the past couple of years, I’ve trapped coyotes, foxes and raccoons. I started out catching mostly coons and then I started trapping bigger predators. I am not an expert at this industry, nor do I do it to make a lot of money on the fur.
I do this to keep the populations in check. I think down the road the fur industry will get better and I plan to trap as long as I can and get some more properties to trap on as well. In the future, I’m going to try to trap bobcat, beaver and mink. Trapping isn’t an easy sport to get into.
It requires a lot of time setting up traps and checking the traps daily. With playing sports, it is tough to have evenings to check the traps but my family helps me out when I can’t get to them.
There are so many highs and lows in trapping. One of the biggest problems is animals digging up your traps.
Sometimes, animals walk right past the traps which can be frustrating as well. The biggest highlight of trapping is when you get that prize of catching the predators. When you walk up to the trap and see that big old coon or coyote, it makes it all worthwhile.
Trapping is also a very humbling sport because you almost have to be persistent with every trap.
Some animals are dumb and will walk right into a trap but the smarter ones will really work your trap.
They will set it off without getting caught.
Either way it is very fun to trap and a little way to let your other animals breed and survive.
Trapping helps us try to manage our property the best we can and get out to enjoy God’s creation. o
