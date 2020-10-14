SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan boys soccer squad was hungry for a victory, and they filled their bellies with a much needed win against Keyser last week by the score of 3-2.
Throughout the 1st half, it was a battle back and forth between Keyser and Hampshire, but the Trojans were able to grab a 1-0 lead just before intermission as Gentry Shockey found the back of the net with an assist from Brady Pyles.
The Golden Tornado bounced back and scored a goal with 30 minutes left in the 2nd half to tie the game 1-1.
Just 2 minutes later, Keyser struck gold once again to take a 2-1 lead as the momentum clearly favored the team in black.
Although the Trojans coughed up a lead in a short amount of time, the team rallied together and showed resilience.
With just under 20 minutes remaining in the game Ben MacArthur found the back of the net thanks to an assist from Corbin McAllister. With the game tied at 2, the Trojans didn’t let off the gas as Corbin McAllister made his presence felt once again by blasting a ball to the back of the net with assists from Colin Hott and Dom Strawn to give Hampshire the lead.
Holding a 3-2 advantage with just under 14 minutes remaining in the game, Hampshire buckled down and kept Keyser from scoring any additional goals thanks to smart defensive play and an outstanding performance from Andrew Strawn in net, who finished with 4 saves.
“Keyser always plays tough against us,” said Trojan Head Coach Robby Hott. “The team stayed dialed in and determined to finish it with a win. They did not give up on each other and fought through to the end.”
The win improved Hampshire’s overall record to (4-8).
The Trojans looked to take that momentum into the weekend but Washington had other plans as they dismantled Hampshire 6-1 on Saturday.
Although the score might appear lopsided, there were some fantastic plays made by the Trojans highlighted by the PK of Isaiah Hott.
Late in the contest and trailing 6-0, Isaiah Hott showed his mental mindset of refusing to give up no matter the numbers on the scoreboard.
Isaiah had possession of the ball in the box and his pressure on the keeper earned Hampshire a penalty kick as he was taken down.
“Isaiah gives the team everything he has every time I put him on the field,” praised Coach Hott.
Typically Andrew Strawn would be the man in charge of taking PK’s, but the unselfish nature of this team was on display as the Coach was influenced to make a change to plans.
Coach Hott explained what happened.
“Andrew and Colin look to me and ask if Isaiah could take the shot, knowing Andrew would normally take it, and he nailed it. We have pushed for complete teamwork and team effort this season, and that was truly the team camaraderie that coaches hope for.”
Isaiah’s shot was brilliant as he hit the upper 90 in the right corner that sent the Patriot goaltender diving to no avail.
The loss dropped Hampshire’s overall record to (4-9) on the year, but the win on the turf was the teamwork on display.
This week the Trojans play against Berkeley Springs on Tuesday, then look to sweep the season series against Keyser on Saturday. The Keyser game is home with an 11 a.m. start time.
The AAA Region 2 Section 2 playoff picture is set and the Hampshire boys will travel to Washington on Tuesday, Oct. 20 with kickoff at 5 p.m.
If the Trojans win on Tuesday, they will play in the Sectional Championship on Thursday Oct. 22 at Jefferson with kickoff at 5 p.m. o
