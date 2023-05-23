Dolly Sods Wilderness Stewards

The Trailhead Stewards have been the core of Dolly Sods Wilderness Stewards since its inception in 2021.

 USDA Forest Service Monongahela National Forest

DRYFORK – The Dolly Sods Wilderness Stewards are already hitting the trails this year, working to support the natural qualities and wilderness character of Dolly Sods Wilderness. 

After successful trainings during April, the new Crosscut Sawyer and Trail Maintenance teams have been clearing storm-damaged trees and have begun improving drainage and tread quality on the wilderness trails.

