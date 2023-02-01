SUNRISE SUMMIT – Fans that paid admission got their money’s worth on Friday night as Trojan senior Easton Shanholtz put on a spectacular show in a 60-47 victory over Frankfort.
“My shot was falling and I was feeling extra confident,” said Shanholtz after scoring 34 points, a single game career high.
“I woke up and felt a little dangerous and told myself, today is going to be a great day.”
And a great day it was. The Trojan skyscraper recorded his 14th double-double of the season, scoring 34 points and pulling down 12 rebounds along with 3 steals and a pair of blocks.
“He was just on, and had a good game inside and out tonight,” said coach Danny Alkire after the game.
“We found him in the right spots. Credit our guys for getting him the ball inside and credit to him for finishing.”
Shanholtz scored 20 of Hampshire’s 29 points in the 1st half, but no basket was bigger than his dunk as time expired in the 2nd quarter to give HHS a 29-26 lead at intermission.
“I think the dunk to end the half propelled us in the 3rd quarter,” said Alkire.
Even with the outstanding play of Shanholtz, it was still a one-possession game at halftime, which concerned coach Alkire.
“We had one of our family talks,” said Alkire with a smirk about his halftime speech.
“Credit to our assistant coaches for coming up with adjustments. We made those adjustments then needed a little more fire. We started off strong but let them come back.”
The third quarter was the difference in the game as Hampshire scored 18 points while holding Frankfort to just 7, taking a 47-33 lead into the final 8 minutes.
Another key to Hampshire’s victory was their ability to draw fouls and convert at the charity stripe.
The Trojans made 17 free throws on 25 attempts (68%) compared to Frankfort who only attempted 5 foul shots, making 3 (60%).
Hampshire dominated statistically, out-rebounding Frankfort 28-21 and outscoring the Falcons 21-8 off turnovers. Jenson Fields drained a trio of 3-pointers and finishing with 12 points and 4 rebounds. Junior Jordan Gray dished out a team high 4 assists, pulling down 5 rebounds and scoring 6 points.
Also scoring for HHS was Dylan Streisel, Hunter Wilfong and Jordan Hoffman who scored 2 points each while Mason Hott added 1.
With the 13-point victory over Frankfort, the Trojans extend their winning streak to 4 games.
Hampshire is back in action on Thursday, Feb. 2, at University High School with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Trojans return to Sunrise Summit on Saturday vs. Buckhannon-Upshure at 5:30 p.m. o
HHS Boys Basketball
Thursday, Feb. 2, at University 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4, vs. Buckhannon-Upshur 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, at Berkeley Springs 7:30 p.m.
