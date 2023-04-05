AUGUSTA – God, family, hunting and friends; one hundred episodes later and that formula for success still remains.
“I truly never thought in my wildest dreams that we would have made it this far,” said Bone Shack owner Jody Frye.
“It truly has been an amazing experience.”
Season 8 of Bone Shack Outdoors kicked off last Sunday on the Pursuit Channel with episode 1, but the highlight of the season will be the ninth episode when Bone Shack celebrates show number 100.
“I have to thank God first and thank Joey and the guys who got us where we are,” said Frye.
“Getting to spend time hunting with my kids and friends has truly been special.”
Co-host Joey Charlton echoed Frye’s sentiments stating that family continues to be a top priority for the show.
“We got into this out of being blessed,” said Charlton.
“We will continue to hunt the same way we have always hunted and we will continue to hang out with family as we always have. Our family is number one.”
Both Frye and Charlton believe they have found their niche within the landscape of hunting shows, but still it feels like family whether it’s dealing with sponsorships or show production.
“It has gotten easier to produce the show,” admitted Frye.
“The little things you learn along the way from year to year has made it a lot easier to manage and air the show.”
Building relationships in the tightknit hunting industry has allowed Bone Shack to grow into the nationwide hit that it is today.
“We pretty much have our same sponsors and feature kid hunts,” said Charlton.
“With us having busy schedules, you certainly can run yourself ragged, but we are committed to keeping family number one.”
The coveted 8:30 a.m. time slot on the Pursuit Channel on Sunday mornings hasn’t altered the mindset of the Bone Shack boys.
“We just do what we do,” Charlton responded on whether the success of the show has altered their focus.
“After eight years, we are comfortable with what we do.”
As previously mentioned, week 9 will air the 100th episode where Frye harvests a huge buck down in the Lone Star state and Charlton self-films a turkey hunt in West Virginia.
Other episodes include
Week 1: Jody Frye nabs a buck in Kansas and Parker Charlton, Joey’s son, gets his West Virginia buck
Week 2: It’s sons’ week as Easton Frye, Jody’s son, takes down a Texas buck and J.J. Charlton, Joey’s son, harvests a buck in the Mountain State
Week 3: The Charlton women take center stage as Joey’s wife Amy and Joey’s daughter Natalie shoot their West Virginia bucks.
Week 4: The Marty Shaw family does an elk hunt in Wyoming
Week 5: Easton and Jody Frye buck hunt in Texas
Week 6: Joey Charlton heads to Ohio for a buck hunt and Jeremy Northcraft is in Kansas searching for a buck
Will season 8 be the final year for Bone Shack?
No shot.
In fact, the Bone Shack boys are in discussions about doubling their episodes from 13 to 26 next year.
“If everything falls in place with the powers to be we will definitely make this happen,” said Frye.
“Going from 13 to 26 episodes will give us 6 months of air time.”
Although expansion may be on the horizon, Frye and Charlton remain humble and know the reasons for their success.
“God has been our biggest reason,” said Frye.
“Also, our desire and love to tell the stories behind our hunts.”
You can catch episode 2 this weekend of Bone Shack Outdoors on the Pursuit Channel on Sunday, April 9 at 8:30 a.m. o
