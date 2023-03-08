HHS ousts Oak Glen 50-29 for regional crown
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans are traveling back to Charleston to compete in states this week after dismantling Oak Glen 50-29 in the Region I title game.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” beamed Mulledy Jane Cook after the Trojans punched their ticket to states.
“It has been a dream of mine ever since I got out of college,” said HHS head coach Troy Crane on what it meant for him to get to states.
Much like the sectional blowout against Keyser, this game was rarely in question as it took HHS only 10 seconds to grab a lead thanks to Izzy Blomquist. From that point forward, Hampshire never allowed the Bears to claw ahead at any point during the contest.
Carisma Shanholtz, M.J. Cook, Liz Pryor, Hannah Ault, Della Knight and Izzy Blomquist all etched their name in the scorebook in the first half, helping Hampshire grab a 20-16 advantage at intermission.
“I was just hoping that some way, the girls would be playing their very best when it came playoff time,” said coach Crane.
Hampshire (14-10) proved they were playing their best ball at the right time as they completely dominated the second half outscoring Oak Glen 30-13.
“The pace and energy of the home court really helped us,” said Crane.
During the second half, Hampshire held the Bears to just 2 points during a seven-minute stretch that spanned from the third quarter to the fourth.
“I think the biggest thing in the whole game was that we didn’t allow them to get into their fast break opportunities,” said Crane. “I thought if we could keep them in front of us, we could wear them down.”
Crane acknowledged that the success in the second half came down to the success in the low post.
“The guard play and the execution was the difference in getting the ball in the post.”
Liz Pryor was a force to reckon with, notching a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
“I got good position and my teammates fed me the ball which helped me get wide open shots,” said Pryor on her success down low.
Izzy Blomquist had a spectacular outing, scoring 16 points, with 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
M.J. Cook did whatever was necessary on the court, pulling down 9 rebounds, 2 blocks and scoring 9 points. Freshman Della Knight had a good game as well, scoring 4 points with 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.
Hannah Ault grabbed 5 rebounds, with 4 assists while scoring 2 points. Carisma Shanholtz added 3 points with 8 rebounds.
“I haven’t slept in a week, I was so nervous about this game,” said Cook with a laugh. “Everything that we have been working for, not only this year, but we’ve all been playing together since like third grade. Everything came together tonight and I’m so happy.”
The Hampshire Trojans (14-10) received the No. 8 seed and will play No. 1 North Marion (22-1) on Thursday, March 9 at 5:30 p.m. in Charleston at the Civic Center. Hampshire played the Huskies on Dec. 6 at home and lost 52-43. o
Hampshire Varsity
HHS 50 Oak Glen 29
Hannah Ault 1 0 0-0 2, 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Izzy Blomquist 6 0 4-5 16, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Liz Pryor 7 0 2-4 16, 12 rebounds, 6 blocks
Carisma Shanholtz 0 1 0-0 3, 8 rebounds
MJ Cook 3 0 3-4 9, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks
Della Knight 2 0 0-0 4, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks
Record 14-10
