The Hampshire All-stars 8-10U team

The Hampshire All-stars 8-10U team pictured (left to right, front row) Kalem Heishman, Corbin See; (2nd row) Maddux Simon, Annaleigha Clatterbuck, Brayden Riggleman, Landon Mugnano; (3rd row) Braxton Swain, Asher Mowery, Kinley Fry, Jaxton Pearce, Brayden Doman, Bryce Durst; (back) Nick Simon, Quinten Simon, Josh Durst.

KEYSER – The 8-10U Hampshire All-stars started the area tournament with a bang on Friday night but when Sunday rolled around, the season ended with a thud. On Friday night, Hampshire was in a back-and-forth battle with Grant County trailing 7-5 after three innings. The guys in green responded in the fourth inning with 10 runs, then added 10 more runs over the fifth and sixth innings to hammer out a win 25-13 victory. 

Corbin See led Hampshire at the plate with 3 hits and 3 RBI. Asher Mowery had 2 hits and 2 RBI while Jaxton Pearce had 2 hits and 1 RBI.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.