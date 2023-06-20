KEYSER – The 8-10U Hampshire All-stars started the area tournament with a bang on Friday night but when Sunday rolled around, the season ended with a thud. On Friday night, Hampshire was in a back-and-forth battle with Grant County trailing 7-5 after three innings. The guys in green responded in the fourth inning with 10 runs, then added 10 more runs over the fifth and sixth innings to hammer out a win 25-13 victory.
Corbin See led Hampshire at the plate with 3 hits and 3 RBI. Asher Mowery had 2 hits and 2 RBI while Jaxton Pearce had 2 hits and 1 RBI.
Maddux Simon, Kinley Fry, Braden Doman, Leigha Clatterbuck and Braxton Swain all added 1 hit.
Asher Mowery pitched 3 and a third innings with 6 strikeouts for the win.
The victory advanced Hampshire to the district 6 area 2 championship game and they would face Moorefield who defeated Mineral County on Friday 9-6.
Sun soaked skies welcomed the two teams to Keyser Little League Field on Saturday and Moorefield started off on fire at the plate.
After three innings the kids in yellow led 6-0.
“We struggled at the plate with only one hit in the first three innings,” said Hampshire head coach Nick Simon.
The tide turned in the fourth inning when Hampshire scored three runs to make it 6-3.
Hampshire managed another run in the fifth to make it 6-4, but Moorefield tallied 3 more runs to grab a 9-4 advantage heading into the sixth.
The kids in green battled hard and managed to score 4 runs, but Moorefield recorded the third out of the sixth with a Hampshire base runner on third.
Maddux Simon pitched three and two thirds of an innings with six strikeouts in the loss.
Kalem Heishman led Hampshire with 2 hits and 1 RBI. Maddux Simon, Kinley Fry, Corbin See, Bryce Durst, Leigha Clatterbuck, Braxton Swain and Asher Mowery all added 1 hit.
The loss gave Moorefield the area 2 championship, but Hampshire still had a chance to advance to districts if they won on Sunday.
Hampshire faced Mineral County on Sunday evening after Mineral knocked out Grant with a 12-7 victory on Saturday.
The game against Mineral was a lopsided affair as Hampshire lost 15-1.
“They were definitely deflated from the night before and we came out flat with 3 errors and 4 walks, giving up 8 runs after one inning,” said Simon.
“We struggled at the plate, and only had two hits, one by Corbin See and one by Maddux Simon.
