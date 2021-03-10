BERKELEY SPRINGS – The opening matches of the wrestling season took place on Friday and Saturday last week at the 36th Max Horz Invitational & PVC Championships.
The hybrid tournament was a good starting point for the Trojan grapplers as they scored 82 total points as a team to finish in 6th place overall and 4th in the PVC.
Berkeley Springs took home 1st place (176.5 points), Petersburg 2nd (136.5) and East Hardy 3rd (114).
The Trojans top performer of the weekend was sophomore heavyweight Jacob Staub who went 3-0 on Saturday pinning Drew Milburn of Musselman in 39 seconds, Blake Turner of Petersburg in 52 seconds and Aaron Armentrout of Berkeley Springs in 95 seconds in the championship match.
“He is a match day guy,” said Hampshire head coach Ed Hardinger referring to Staub.
“He loves to wrestle and he don’t care. He doesn’t get too nervous, just goes out there and wrestles hard.”
Senior Wes Landis had a nice day on the mat as well taking home the silver medal and going 2-1 on the afternoon in the 182-pound weight class.
Wes pinned Isaiah McRee of Keyser in 31 seconds in the first match, then pinned Ryan Riggleman of Petersburg at the 1:25 mark to earn a spot in the championship.
Wes lost to Landen Riggleman of Berkeley Springs by decision 10-0.
“I was really pleased with the way Wes wrestled, even in the final,” said Coach Hardinger.
“He lost to a really good kid.”
Twin brother Grant Landis went 2-1 and finished 3rd in the 170-pound division, dropping his 1st match to Mason Miller of East Hardy by decision 4-2. Grant rallied pinning Kobe Hayslette of Mussleman at the 2:17 mark then Dieuvens Lebreton of Hedgesville in 88 seconds to claim the bronze.
A nice surprise for the Trojans was the performance of Zander Robinson on Friday evening who wound up in 2nd place in the 145-pound class.
Zander won his 1st match over Keyser’s Jakob Hickey by pin in 57 seconds, then defeated Gabe McDonald of Berkeley Springs by decision 8-4 to earn a spot in the championship match. In the finals, Kris Sherman of Frankfort won by decision 14-2.
“Zander did well winning a close match in the semis and did well in the finals, as it was close heading into the 3rd,” said Hardinger.
Given the fact it was Hampshire’s 1st match of the year, Coach Hardinger was mostly pleased with where his teams performance.
“Overall, not bad. We just got to get in better shape.” ο
