This week Carroll’s Corner will echo sentiments from the holler of Emma June Grosskopf, as I grumble about adulting.
Adulting is defined as the practice of behaving in a way characteristic of a responsible adult, especially the accomplishment of mundane but necessary tasks.
And nothing is more mundane and necessary as paying bills.
As a teenager, one of the difficulties of life I failed to anticipate was the monthly and annual migraines instigated by the process of paying bills. As a responsible tax paying American, I would rather take a fist to the face from Bob Probert or Tie Domi than undergo the tax process.
When it’s tax time, nothing gets me heated like the mindless questions.
“Did you make any out-of-state purchases?”
Duh.
“Did you hire a live-in nanny?”
Does my dog count?
“Do you want to designate $3 to the presidential campaign fund?”
I would rather eat 12 quarters.
The questions are bad, but the confusing form numbers and generic form names make this process worse.
-For a change of address, attach form 8822-A to the amended copy of form 1035-G.
(Who knew moving from downtown Romney to rural Romney was so complicated?)
-Foreign financial assets, report and file form 8938-S, if the taxable income percentage on form 8938-S is more than $10,000 on the due date of the federal income tax return.
(Does my sports gambling account in Gibraltar qualify?)
The annual tax process is maddening, but paying monthly bills is worse.
Rarely is the bill amount the enraging part, rather, it’s the bill paying process that makes me cringe. Every month I get woofy like Lady Pooch when navigating this minefield of obstacles.
Remember when paying a bill for $44.95 only cost you $44.95?
Now paying a bill of $44.95 costs $49.95.
Two paragraphs in 2-point font at the bottom of my bill explains that a $5 fee has been added to my total because paying “online” is considered a “convenience surcharge.”
Over 25 years ago, America Online was running nationwide; so let’s not act like this new thing called the “Internet” is some type of fad.
Last month, I received a utility bill in the mail that was slightly tardy due to reasonable explanations: weather, poor road conditions and slow postal delivery.
By the time the bill was in my hands, I had less than 48 hours to pay. A sizable snowstorm hit Hampshire the following 2 days and my opportunity to pay my bill on time evaporated.
Now I had 2 options. Pay my bill online, which included the “convenience surcharge,” or pay a late fee.
In the era where crypto coins are used to purchase cars, insurance and jewelry, writing a check is still the “preferred option” for some local wastewater establishments.
Like most Millennials, I prefer to pay my bills fast and efficiently (what a concept).
However, businesses have made that chore impossibly aggravating.
Pay online, pay a fee.
Create a unique username and password.
Sorry, that username doesn’t exist.
Sorry, that password isn’t strong enough.
Sorry, the username you selected does not have the proper combination of 8 or more letters, numbers, symbols with uppercase and lowercase text.
Sorry, you have attempted to login 3 times and now your account is locked. Please contact customer service.
If by some miracle you are able to remember the username and password for this website you use 30 seconds a month, you rejoice thinking the hardest part is over with.
Wrong.
After filling out every single tedious box with the proper name, address, phone number, email, zip code, 16 digit credit card number, expiration date and 3-digit code on the back, you cross your fingers that the CAPTCHA is recognizable. (CAPTCHA stands for the Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart).
If you don’t select the correct boxes, it’s back to the beginning for you, Buster.
Should I select the box at the top, 2nd from left with a small portion of the traffic light visible? Thankfully, CAPTCHA is foolproof and will let me know whether I am an android or a humanoid.
If some robot wants to pay for my monthly sewage bill, then by all means, let him. o
