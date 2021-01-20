MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia, idle since its 72-70 home loss to Texas on Jan. 9, checks in at No. 14 in this week’s Associated Press Men’s Basketball Poll, released earlier today.
That’s down 1 spot from 13 a week ago.
Other Big 12 teams in this week’s AP poll include No. 2 Baylor, No. 5 Texas, No. 9 Kansas and No. 12 Texas Tech.
Only 2 Big 12 games took place last Saturday with Baylor holding on to defeat Texas Tech and Texas rebounding from its loss to Texas Tech by knocking off Kansas State.
Iowa State’s game at Kansas and Oklahoma’s game at Oklahoma State were postponed.
Baylor continues to sit atop the league standings with a 5-0 record, followed by 5-1 Texas, 4-2 Kansas, 4-3 Texas Tech and 3-3 Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
WVU is currently in seventh place with a 2-3 record, followed by 2-4 TCU, 1-5 Kansas State and 0-5 Iowa State.
Last week, the Mountaineers (9-4 overall) saw both of their games against Baylor and TCU postponed in accordance with the league’s game interruption guidelines.
West Virginia’s game tomorrow night against Oklahoma State was also postponed. WVU’s next scheduled game is Saturday, Jan. 23, at Kansas State.
Two Mountaineer contests have already been rescheduled, the Big 12 announced earlier today.
The Baylor game, originally scheduled for Jan. 12 in Waco, will now be played on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on ESPN2.
WVU’s game at TCU, originally slated for Monday, Feb. 22, has now been moved to Tuesday, Feb. 23 in Fort Worth, Texas and will also tip off at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.
More schedule adjustments are forthcoming. o
