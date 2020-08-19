SUNRISE SUMMIT – The athletic community in Hampshire County was cheering loudly on Friday when the first incidence map was released as most of the Eastern Panhandle landed in the Green Zone, including Hampshire, but after Gov. Justice consulted with state medical experts over the weekend, the school re-entry metric was modified and Hampshire along with the rest of the Eastern Panhandle is now colored Yellow (except for Grant County, which is Green).
Although there was a color change, the impact on athletics is minimal from an operation standpoint as practices and competitions can still continue.
“Yellow is not ideal obviously,” said HHS Athletic Director Trey Stewart.
“We liked the looks of that map a lot more when the whole Eastern Panhandle and northern part of the state was all green, but realistically now, we are yellow which means we are still allowed to participate and to continue on.”
The updated thresholds are as follows:
Green: 3 and fewer cases per 100,000
Yellow: 3.1 – 9.9 cases per 100,000
Orange: 10 – 24.9 cases per 100,000
Red: 25+ cases per 100,000
*New daily cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average
The big difference between academics and athletics is that athletic competition for the week will be determined by the Saturday night map release. If a county is in the Green or Yellow zone, extra-curricular activities may proceed. If a county is in the Orange zone, athletic activities will be limited to controlled practices only, no games. If a county is in the Red zone, all school-related athletics will be suspended until Yellow level is maintained on a 7-day rolling basis.
For clarification purposes, if Hampshire is deemed as a Yellow zone on Saturday evening but then goes into the Orange zone on Wednesday, all games will still continue throughout the week. However, if Hampshire goes from a Yellow zone on Saturday night to a Red zone at any time during the week, athletics will be stopped immediately.
“To me the whole thing is a little vague on how things factor in,” explained Stewart.
“I’m still learning just like the next person is how this rolling average works out.”
In terms of scheduling, Stewart is confident the weekly map release will impact scheduling.
“With these parameters set and counties more likely to slip into Orange and Red, that will throw a wrench into the scheduling process on an already tight schedule window.”
Although the map might suggest that Hampshire athletics teeters on the verge of getting games canceled, the mindset of the athletes has remained vigilant.
“I think the student-athletes have taken it in stride,” Stewart concluded. o
