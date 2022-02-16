SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans (10-10) were burglars on Saturday afternoon.
Credited with 21 steals, Hampshire’s defense swiped basketballs at will in their dominating win over visiting Hedgesville 57-36.
Without a doubt, defense is the engine that drives the Trojan success and coach Julieanne Buckley was thrilled from what she saw from her team on Saturday.
“Our defense is what we live by,” confirmed Buckley.
“We know when our defense is good that it brings our offense.”
The Trojan 1-2-2 press suffocated Hedgesville, especially in the 1st half as they held the Eagles to just 14 points to establish a 29-14 lead at intermission.
With a comfortable lead, the 2nd half allowed coach Buckley to give some substitutes more time on the court and Kora McBride made the most of her opportunity scoring 14 points and 5 steals.
“Kora came out of her shell and was having fun,” said Buckley.
“She has been the 6th man consistently this season. Defensively, she really got us going and she was at the top of the press and was able to get a ton of steals.”
Statistically for Hampshire, Hannah Ault had an exceptional game, scoring 13 points with 5 steals and 7 assists.
Starting PG Izzy Blomquist returned to the floor after overcoming an injury to her wrist and she wound up with 11 points, 6 steals and 2 assists.
“I think it was important to see Izzy back in the lineup, especially in a non-stressful situation,” said Buckley.
“The fact that she is back out there is good for us and now that the other players know that they can do it without Izzy out there is just going to free her up more when she is on the court.”
The Trojans were back in action last night hosting University on Sunrise Summit.
The Trojans were back in action last night hosting University on Sunrise Summit.
