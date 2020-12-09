We’ve had several questions concerning the Christmas Festival of Lights, so I thought this would be a good time to try to provide some answers.
- Why does Central Hampshire Park have to be closed so long for the Festival? If you’ve been to the Festival this year, you are aware that there are a lot of Christmas lights at the park. We contacted Santa and his elves about helping with the installation, but they seem to be quite busy this time of year. Kenny McBride, Jack Flynn, and Eric Sions do a fantastic job of putting up all the displays and running electricity to each one, but they are not miracle workers. In fact, Kenny was out at the park the afternoon that the Festival opened, just checking to make sure that everything was ready to go. We are sorry for any inconvenience the park’s closing may cause, but we feel that the results are worth the inconvenience.
- 2. Why are some lights not on when I drive through? The displays are set on timers so somebody doesn’t have to go out there and turn each display on every night. The Festival runs from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night, but we often go out early and open the gate. So, if you happen to drive through at 5:15 p.m., even though the gate is open, some of the displays may not have turned on yet. All are on by 5:30 p.m., and most turn off promptly at 10 p.m.
- 3. Why isn’t Santa there more than once? As I said before, Santa is very busy this time of year, so we could only book him for 1 night.
- 4. Why are some of my favorite displays missing this year? This is our 8th year of the Festival. Some displays, especially those that are animated, are beginning to wear out. We have been able to fix some of them and replace others, but some of your favorites may be out of stock now. If Christmas Done Bright doesn’t make them, we can’t purchase replacements. We understand that you miss some of your favorites, and we do as well, so we will keep buying new displays each year, like the big ones that ring the interior of the park this year.
- 5. Why don’t you have a donation box at the Festival? We are pleased to offer this service to our community free of charge. We don’t want anyone to feel obligated in any way to give a donation in order to see the lights. If you want to contribute, the Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive runs the entire month of January, and we will be happy to accept any donations you feel moved to contribute at that time, no matter how big or how small.
If you have any other questions regarding the Festival, please call us at 304-822-7300 any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., or you can email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com anytime.
Skiing/Tubing Trip to Canaan Valley Resort
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a skiing/tubing trip to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, WV, on Monday, January 18, 2021, which is Martin Luther King Day. The slopes are open for skiing from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and tubing times are as follows: Session A is 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.; Session B is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.; Session C is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The special group rate for the day is as follows: Lift Ticket Only - $20; Lift Ticket Plus Ski Rental - $30; Lift Ticket Plus Snowboard Rental - $40; Tubing (All Sessions) - $8. In order to get the group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group. Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
Youth Basketball Leagues
Recently, the Governor directed that all interscholastic winter sports will be delayed until January 11. Because of that order, we will have to cancel our two youth basketball leagues, Biddy Buddy and the IBL, for this year. We tried, but the current spike in COVID cases, not only in Hampshire County but throughout the state, necessitated this move. We simply would not have the time nor the facilities to run the program at such a late date.
We rely on the good graces of the Hampshire County Board of Education for the use of their gyms in Romney and Capon Bridge for practices and games. Even if interscholastic and youth sports are permitted after January 11, and that’s certainly no sure thing, there’s still a myriad of problems that we, in cooperation with the BOE, would have to solve in order to hold the program. We have no idea what the status of the virus will be at that point, and we have even less of an idea of what restrictions will be placed on the school facilities. Since we use school gyms, school activities have 1st priority when it comes to their use. Plus, the schools have the added burden of cleaning and sanitizing their buildings on a regular basis. Our presence 4 or 5 days a week would only complicate that dilemma.
Thanks to everyone who registered for the 2 leagues. Ironically, our registrations were higher at this point than they have been for several years. We know you kids wanted to get out of the house and get some exercise playing a sport that you love, and we would like nothing better than to give you that opportunity, but the risks and problems are just too much to overcome. We look forward to having the 2 leagues again next year, and we are truly sorry that the situation worked out this way.
Walk To Be Fit
Our Walk To Be Fit Program is over for another year. Thanks go out to all our faithful participants who make this program so successful. If you haven’t done it already, please turn in your tally sheets to one of our locations so we can gather them and tally your miles. If you have earned a reward for your efforts, we should have contacted you by now. If you think you have earned an award and you haven’t received it yet, please contact us at 304-822-7300 or via email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. It is not our intention that anyone who has earned a prize should be left out. Just because Walk To Be Fit is over for the year, you don’t have to stop walking. There will still be some warm fall days when you can get out and get some exercise, so take advantage of them.
