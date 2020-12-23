“I just can’t get into sports this year,” my co-worker Sallie See repeated to me on Monday morning.
This wasn’t the first time she expressed this notion. In fact it has been discussed every Monday morning since the 2020 season has kicked off.
I dismissed her sentiments in the first few weeks, and diagnosed her as only a casual fan. In fact, that’s not true. She watches WVU and Notre Dame just as religiously as I do.
Like a driver on a country road at night, I was completely blinded by the oncoming traffic of unintended consequences of playing without fans.
My vision is 20/20, yet in 2020, I failed to see the major flaws in the consumption of sports when limited to a TV only audience at home.
Sports are consumed in a multitude of fashions. Sports are so much more than the game on the field. In fact, they mean much more when Herds of Mountaineers enjoy Saturday afternoons in groups. (I bet some of you got sick to your stomach when I smashed the words Herds and Mountaineers next to each other. Do you know why it makes you sick? Because of sports and its rituals.)
Football fans like me have long enjoyed the consistency and schedule of the football weekends in the fall. High school games on a Friday night, college ball on Saturdays, and the pros showing off their skills on Sundays.
The ritual of traveling to away football games on Friday nights was ruined. The tailgating scenes in parking lots across the nation were exempt. The bars on Sunday afternoons were deserted. No matter where you live in the country, the rituals are different, yet they are all the same.
For example: when I was in my early 20’s, my football rituals consisted of Friday nights watching my younger brothers play football for the Penn Kingsmen at Freed Field, Saturdays stomping the pavement amongst the RVs and tailgating before Notre Dame games and Sundays recuperating while Da Bears got their tail whipped with Coach Dick Jauron strolling the sidelines.
Yours might be similar: Rannells on Fridays, Morgantown on Saturdays, and FedEx Field on Sundays watching the ‘Skins (err, Football Team).
Take away those family rituals and you are left with an open stadium with hollow meaning.
Sports are still on TV, but the intimacy simply isn’t there.
Another friend of mine explained why sports have stunk for her this year.
“During the NFL season I used to go meet friends out at a sports bar and we’d watch the 1 p.m. games. I’d often start my Sunday at church then meet friends for brunch. Now Sundays just feel like any other day of the week — I’m not a fan.”
She is exactly right. It doesn’t matter whether you are consuming sports in the stadium or with family members at home, or in a bar with friends. When the ability to meet and converse in large groups is taken away, sports in general have suffered the consequences. Here’s to hoping that 2021 will provide a rebirth and the resurgence of sports rituals once again.
