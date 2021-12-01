Liz Pryor’s double-double propels Trojans past Moorefield 56-26
MOOREFIELD – On Monday evening, Liz Pryor laced up her sneakers and wasted no time establishing her dominance in the low post.
“Liz hit the gym hard in the off season and put in time,” said coach Julieanne Buckley.
With improved footwork and positioning in the low block, Pryor muscled in 19 points to lead all scorers as the Trojans pushed past the Yellow Jackets 56-26 in a 6-quarter scrimmage.
While the 19-point performance was impressive, Pryor’s ability to physically dominate the paint set the tone for the entire team. Pryor finished with 10 total rebounds, with 7 of those coming off the offensive glass.
Pryor’s willingness to get after the ball has greatly improved from her sophomore season.
“The weight room has made a significant difference,” said Buckley.
The Trojans looked sharp defensively as they played gritty man-to-man defense.
“We are really focusing on our defense,” Buckley explained.
“We held our opponents to 36 in the 1st scrimmage and 26 on Monday (both were 6 quarter scrimmages). We are building off last year and trying to keep our defensive effort rolling.”
Offensively point guard Izzy Blomquist looked comfortable dishing out passes to Pryor and other open Trojans. “Chef” Blomquist was sharp from downtown slicing up Moorefield with 4 3-pointers to finish with 14 total points.
Freshman Kora McBride showed off her talents on the hardwood while adjusting to the speed of high school varsity.
The former Capon Bridge standout finished the scrimmage with 9 points and displayed her willingness to get physical, which helped Pryor in the paint.
Other scorers for Hampshire included Jaden Kerns with 5 points, while Hannah Ault and Carisma Shanholtz tossed in 4.
Bright spots were abundant for the Trojans, however there were too many careless turnovers, something Buckley plans on improving this week at practice.
“Our turnovers right now are from passes that are weak,” said Buckley.
“Being early in the season, we talk about making our passes strong and to pay attention to who you are passing it to. Different players need different kinds of passes to put them in the most successful situation.”
After a pair of successful showings in scrimmages, Hampshire is ready to start the 2021-22 campaign.
The Tip-Off Classic at HHS on Friday night is the 1st game of the regular season for the Green and White.
At 6 p.m. Martinsburg squares off against Petersburg with Hampshire and Sherando following at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The losers on Friday night will play in a consolation match at 6 p.m. on Saturday while the winners will face-off in the championship game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. o
