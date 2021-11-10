WVSSAC coach courses
The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission is conducting Coaching Education Classes at Union High School in Mount Storm. On Nov. 15, 16, 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Instructor will be current UHS Athletic Director/Coach Jamie Tallman. Those individuals that are not otherwise qualified by the West Virginia Department of Education and wish to coach any sport at the high school or middle school level in West Virginia is required to take these classes. To register and receive more information go the website: wvssac.org and select the tab “Coaches Education” or call 304-485-5494. Space for the class is limited to 1st come 1st serve.
Hampshire County Little League hitting and throwing clinics
The Hampshire County Little League is inviting all youth, both boys and girls, to participate in the upcoming Thanksgiving Fallout clinics held at Hampshire High School on Saturday, Nov. 20.
This event is for all kids, from completely inexperienced to savvy veterans that have any interest in baseball or softball.
The hitting and throwing clinics on Nov. 20 are as follows:
8:30 a.m. – 10: Ages 4 and 5 (T-ball)
10 a.m. – 11:30: 6–8 year olds
11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: 9–11 year olds
1 p.m. – 2:30: 12–14 year olds
Contact Mark Roomsburg with questions: 304-813-4909
Cave helps Mohigans win state soccer championship
Carter Cave, starting goalkeeper for the boys soccer class AAA champion Morgantown High School has connections with Hampshire County.
Parents Gregg and Sabrina Cave, are Romney natives as well as grandparents Judge and Mrs. Charles Parsons who hail from Romney
