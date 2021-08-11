Cellular trail cameras have taken the whitetail world by storm over the past few seasons. It seems as though every trail camera company is producing an affordable version of a cell camera to compete with one another.
These cameras are great tools, without a doubt, but there needs to be a little bit of strategy implemented into the use of them to gain their full effect. The strategy for today may be different than tomorrow, and it is important to keep an ever-evolving plan in place to unlock their full potential.
Late Summer
Velvet Fest is a name that has been coined by the late summer months when it comes to scouting for bucks. Using cell cameras during this time of year is a great idea in order to gain an inventory of what is out there.
Keeping cameras on mineral licks (where legal) is a sure-fire way to get pictures of big fuzzy antlers without having to step into the woods and leave your scent for all of the deer to smell, which is the best part of these cameras.
Another strategy is to put the cameras on the inside corners of fields where deer like to congregate without disturbance. Using a cell cam here rather than a regular camera will enable you to stay out and keep deer from seeing or smelling you in an area where they are normally safe. Doing so will help maintain daylight movement for longer, throughout the summer months, and into the fall.
Early Fall
Transitioning into the latter part of September or early part of October, it is important to begin moving cameras into places the deer are going to be in the daylight.
In my opinion, the purpose of having a cellular camera is to use it to get real-time information to help kill deer, not to get pictures of bucks at night. In the early part of bow season, I move my cameras to white oak trees that are dropping acorns, or I place them on trails, close to bedding, that lead to feeding areas.
The purpose of this is to figure out which areas are hot with daylight movement from bucks that I am interested in targeting. Once a camera shows that a target buck is moving in the daylight, I move into that location and hunt him as soon as the wind is right.
Late October-November
With the rut starting to ramp up by this point, it is time to start moving cameras to doe bedding areas to see when a doe is coming into heat. It’ll be easy to tell based on pictures because there will be a major flurry of buck activity in the blink of an eye. It is important to move in right away once you notice this because the doe does not stay in heat for very long. Once they are all bred, the bucks will move on to different areas in search of other does.
Another strategy to implement is to place your cameras in heavy travel funnels. By doing this it will be easy to tell when an area should be hunted. During the rut, a travel corridor may be dormant for quite a few days, then all of a sudden it will light up with buck activity. Using a cell camera in a place like this can tell you when to stay out, and when to strike. The key is to be flexible enough to be able to move in when the buck activity picks up.
Late Season
After all of the gun seasons have passed, deer get pretty skittish and will tolerate very little human intrusion. This is where cell cameras become gold because they can be used to get a late-season inventory without letting them know that you are watching.
An outside-in approach is good during this time of year. Start by putting your cameras directly on food sources, then moving them closer and closer to bedding in order to catch daylight movement.
Obviously, you hope to catch them in the daylight over the food source, but that is not always the case. Putting cameras on a heavily used trail to food, tucked closely to bedding, can be a good strategy if they are not showing up on the food source during daylight.
With technology rapidly increasing, it will be interesting to see what laws and regulations will be made in order to limit certain things, but for now, utilizing cellular cameras is a great way to keep close tabs on your deer herd without having to intrude and leave scent.
There are quite a few affordable options, and most plans are fairly cheap as well. I encourage all hunters to give them a try if possible. ο
