Every year, when the calendar turns to Nov., I look forward to making my annual pilgrimage to the Midwest to chase the heavy-horned bucks that live there. There is nothing quite like being in a tree, watching the overly intense rutting action that ensues throughout the heartland states.
The even buck-to-doe ratios makes the buck activity rise much more than here in West Virginia, as there is a lot more competition for does. Seeing over 10 bucks in a day is not out of the norm, just as watching 3 to 4 bucks hot on a doe happens with regularity. Knowing this, it is easy to get excited when pointing my truck in a westerly direction because I know that I’ll be in for a good time whether I arrow a buck or not.
On Friday, Nov. 5, I ran out of school as the bell rang and pointed my truck to the west. As the tires ate pavement, I could hardly contain myself, knowing that I was in for a few days of uninterrupted hunting during the best part of the year. The weather looked perfect for the weekend, but was supposed to warm up a little bit by the end of my trip. Even though this typically isn’t good, it didn’t dampen my spirits much because from the 5th to the 15th of November, anything can happen regardless of the weather. I rolled into my uncle’s cabin around 12:30 p.m. and did my best to get some sleep before the 4:30 a.m. wake-up call.
I was up before the alarm and walked outside to check the weather. Cold and crisp with a heavy frost. “Perfect,” I thought, as I began to get dressed. My uncle had recently had his 80-acre property logged, and it looked totally different. Even with the major change, he had still been seeing some bucks, including a few nice ones. As daylight broke, I unscrewed the lid on my cup of coffee and sat back to enjoy the morning, completely at peace with life.
Throughout the morning, young bucks cruised by here and there, and I passed a pretty nice 8-point at 20 yards, but other than that, not much action occurred. Moving to a new stand for the afternoon, chaos broke out shortly after climbing up. A doe came running by with multiple bucks hot on her tail grunting loudly with their noses to the ground. I was quickly reminded why I love this place so much. Throughout the evening, a few more small bucks cruised by, and the sun set beautifully on my 1st day in Indiana.
The next couple of days carried on without any big buck sighting, but I did see quite a few small and medium-sized bucks. I pulled a couple of all-day sits, trying to maximize the short amount of time that I had. On my 4th day, I went back to the same stand I hunted the 1st morning.
Daylight broke, and bucks began to prowl through the timber. Shortly after first-light, I heard a deep grunt to the east of me. Looking up, I caught movement and saw a doe come running out of a small ravine, with a big-bodied deer right on her heels.
Looking through my binoculars, I immediately noticed the buck was a shooter, and I grabbed my bow in time to see 2 more bucks coming running behind them.
The trio of bucks harassed the doe, chasing her around as fast as they could run, and grunting at the top of their lungs. Hoping they would chase her within bow range, I stood at the ready, but the last I saw them, they were headed straight away.
Although the big buck did not come within range, it was still a cool encounter, I thought to myself as I hung my bow back up and sat down. Just as I thought it was over, I turned and saw the shooter buck walking right back to me, this time alone. I quickly stood back up as he made his way on a beeline toward my tree. Trying to determine his path, I turned in the stand as he walked behind me at 30 yards, and waited for him to step into a good shoot lane.
When he went behind a tree, I went to full draw and waited for him to present a good shot. As he attempted to swing around a small ditch, I estimated him at 25 yards and tried to stop him with a couple of grunts, but this was no use because he was simply delirious with love.
Finally, I practically yelled, and he came to a slight stop, which allowed me to settle the pin and squeeze off on the release. Just as the arrow left the string, the buck started walking again, and the razor-tipped broadhead hit him a little further back than I had hoped.
Although he took off running like a lung-hit deer, I was worried about the shot. Giving it a few minutes to settle down, I got down and checked the arrow, which to my surprise, looked really good. Bright pinkish-red lung blood coated the white fletchings, which made me feel a little better.
Even though the buck reacted like a lung-hit deer, and the arrow looked good, I still elected to give the buck about 6 hours before taking up the trail. The last thing I wanted to do was bump the deer out of his bed, especially if I had only gotten 1 lung.
Time seemed to crawl, but finally around 1 p.m., I decided to take up the trail. As I neared the location of the shot, I noticed a bunch of hair where the deer had been standing. It was dark brown body hair, which was good because it told me the arrow had not exited too low. Tracking blood was difficult because of the lack of leaves on the ground due to the logging.
Once the blood hit the dirt, it simply absorbed into the ground, leaving no trace. In places there were leaves, I found quite a bit of bubbly lung-blood, which kept my spirits up. Taking my time, I continued to glance ahead, hoping to either see a white belly or perhaps see him in his bed before he saw me.
Roughly 150 yards into the trail, I saw what I thought was a deer laying on its side. I slowly climbed up onto a stump and pulled up my binoculars. I couldn’t tell if it was a deer, or simply an odd-looking stump, so I decided to walk over and take a look. As I got closer, I could tell that it was a deer and began to celebrate as a rack appeared. Once I got to the deer, I was tickled to death as the shot was much better than I thought, and the deer had expired very quickly, which is always the goal.
The midwest treated me well this year, and I simply cannot wait to go back. There is nothing like chasing rutting bucks in the heartland. I plan to hunt West Virginia with a rifle for the next few weeks, then head west again over Christmas break to chase public land bucks with a muzzleloader in Missouri. There is still lots of great hunting to be had, get out there and enjoy it. ο
