SUNRISE SUMMIT – You play the teams on your schedule. That’s all you can do. And that’s the mindset of the Hampshire spikers as they had their original schedule changed last week that included competition against elite teams in the Eastern Panhandle. Instead Hampshire went to work against familiar foes, East Hardy and Washington, coming away with 2-0 victories in both contests to improve to 10-5 overall on the season, and winning their 6th straight game.
“Sometimes it scares me, because the more times you play a team the easier it is to beat them,” commented Coach Megan Fuller on the wins against familiar opponents.
“When looking at Washington, we can’t stand to lose to them at any point coming up.”
As of right now, the sectional status of Region 2 Section 2 is still in play with regards to the color map. Therefore, wins against Washington are nice to come by.
Against the Patriots, Hampshire won 25-11 and 25-18. Lainee Selan led the team with 6 service points and 15 assists while Madison Mathias finished with 4 service points and 4 kills. Renee Killough was her dominant self on the court tallying 3 service points, 4 kills, 4 digs and 2 blocks. Callie Simmons had 3 service points and 3 kills, Emi Smith finished with 5 digs, Ellen Keaton had 3 kills, while Katey L’heureux wound up with 3 service points, 1 ace and 1 kill. Amelia Hicks also added 3 service points.
“We have definitely made some major leaps and bounds from where we were at the beginning of the season,” said Coach Fuller after winning her 6th game in a row.
“We still have to realize that we are not playing the schedule that we have in the past. We have had 6 wins in a row but we can’t mistake that for becoming the powerhouse that we kind of expected to be. We still have a lot of things to work on like consistency with passing, hitting and serving.”
This week was supposed to be a big opportunity for Hampshire to flex their muscles with a Quad Match at Hedgesville on Saturday, however, the status of Berkeley County nixed the event and Hampshire was left scrambling to find an opponent this week.
Luckily Moorefield was available and the team is scheduled to play against them at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening in Hardy County.
“I can’t remember the last time we played Moorefield, although, they have made some appearances at the state tournament at the single ‘A’ level, so we can’t count them out,” said Fuller.
“We are going to try to get in as many in system plays as possible.” o
