SUNRISE SUMMIT – If you’re not familiar with Potomac Valley Post 64, you are excused. Due to a lack of players, the kids that would have worn the threads of Romney Post 91 have combined their talents with Moorefield Post 64 to become Potomac Valley Post 64.

“Post 64 had some money in order to help us out,” said co-manager Dale Bryson. 

“There is an advantage in absorbing some talent from both areas.”

Players hail from East Hardy, Moorefield, Keyser, Hampshire and Petersburg and feature current high school athletes, as well as those who have graduated recently.

Upon formation, Potomac Valley (8-10-1) has had a number of challenges including a tough schedule that featured mostly away games.

Co-manager Matt Healy shed some light on the difficulties of playing on the road the majority of the time.

“It’s rough when you are constantly on the road,” said Healy.

“We are always missing a couple of players including a couple guys hurt. Commitment to the team has been a little bit of an issue as well. You only have 9 or 10 guys on any given day. Which makes it tough.”

After playing games in Maryland, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Morgantown, Sunday, July 10 marked the 1st time Hampshire kids had the chance to play a true home game at Donnie Davis Field.

Current Trojan J.J. Charlton is on the roster with former Hampshire standouts Wes Landis, Grant Landis, Tra Bryson and Cohen Mowery.

JJ Charlton copy.jpg

J.J. Charlton takes a swing at a fastball.

Sunday featured a tri-match between Potomac Valley, Berkeley Post 14 and Kingwood Post 56. 

Post 64 finished the day 1-1 suffering a loss to Berkeley 8-0 and a huge victory over Kingwood 23-0.

Berkeley Hornets 8 Potomac Valley 0

“We gotta hit the baseball,” said Bryson after the lopsided loss against Berkeley.

The Post 14 Hornets scored 4 runs in the 3rd inning, 2 in the 4th and 2 more in the 7th while keeping Potomac Valley off the scoreboard.

The Hornets tallied 10 total hits and took advantage of 4 fielding errors by Potomac Valley. 

“They got a good squad, but we got to play solid fundamental defense as well,” said Bryson.

Potomac Valley managed 4 hits led by Noah Broadwater with 2, while Grant Landis and Slade Saville each added 1.

Noah Broadwater.JPG

Potomac Valley’s Noah Broadwater slides safely into 3rd base.

Jack Reisenweber and Jaxon Ruest led Berkeley with 3 hits and 2 RBI. Brayden Stottlemyer earned the victory on the hill for the Hornets.

“Stottlemyer limited the walks and threw to contact,” explained Berkeley manager Tripp Tobin on the key to victory.

“At this level of baseball, if you throw strikes you give your fielders a chance to field the baseball. Both teams are very good defensively. I know they are down a little bit today on players, so the scoreboard isn’t going to represent exactly what we are going to see in the area tournament. Kudos to them for coming out short-handed, that’s what summer baseball is about. You show up and play with who you got.”

Potomac Valley 23 Kingwood 0

After getting shut out by Berkeley the boys from Potomac Valley regrouped and found their hit sticks against Kingwood.

Potomac scored 1 run in the 1st, 4 in the 2nd and 18 in the 3rd on a total of 12 hits.

Keyser’s Seth Healy was the winning pitcher on the bump throwing 5 innings of shutout ball allowing only 1 hit with 6 strikeouts. 

Bumby VanMeter drove in 6 runs for Potomac, highlighted by a home run in the 2nd inning and a grand slam in the 3rd. 

Slade Saville.JPG

Slade Saville blasted a home run as well and finished the game with 2 hits and 4 RBI. 

Grant Landis.JPG

Hampshire graduate Grant Landis tallied 1 hit with 3 RBI while brother Wes Landis had 1 hit and 3 runs.

Current Trojan J.J. Charlton scored 2 runs with 1 RBI. 

Unfortunately, former Trojans Tra Bryson and Cohen Mowery are sidelined for the season with injuries.

Looking ahead

Team chemistry is tough when having a never-ending shuffle on player availability, but as many folks know, team chemistry is imperative if Potomac Valley wants to have postseason success.

“I think we can put it all together,” said Bryson about his thoughts on the upcoming area tournament in 2 weeks.

“As long as everyone shows up. That’s the key.”

Potomac Valley has only 1 home game remaining this season. Post 64 will play host to Garrett County Post 71 on Thursday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The area tournament gets underway on Tuesday July 19 in Berkeley County. Game times have not yet been announced.

 

Potomac Valley Post 64

Season Results

Record: 8-10-1

Win 15-4 vs. Post 223

Loss 4-3 vs. Post 223

Incomplete vs. Berkeley

Win 5-4 vs. Parkersburg

Loss 6-2 vs. Steubenville

Loss 8-7 vs. Morgantown

Loss 6-5 vs. Steubenville

Incomplete vs. Post 178

Loss 4-2 vs. Post 63

Loss 5-3 vs. Frederick

Loss 10-5 vs. St. Clarksville

Win 12-0 vs. Charleston

Win 9-2 vs. Charleston

Tied 8-8 vs. FGCP

Loss 3-0 vs. Post 177

Win 14-0 vs. Kingwood

Win 6-3 vs. Garrett

Win 11-1 vs. Elkins

Loss 3-2 vs. Martinsburg

Loss 8-0 vs. Berkeley

Win 23-0 vs. Kingwood

 

This week

opponent: Martinsburg

when: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13

where: Faulkner Park, Martinsburg

 

opponent: Garrett

when: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14

where: Sunrise Summit

 

opponent: Elkins

when: Saturday, July 16

where: Buckhannon

Potomac Valley Post 64

Roster

Dawson Price, East Hardy

Karson Reed, Moorefield 

Branson See, Moorefield

Garrett Strickler, Moorefield

Bumby VanMeter, Petersburg

Johnathan Mallow, Petersburg

Slade Saville, Petersburg

Cohen Mowery, Hampshire 

J.J. Charlton, Hampshire 

Wes Landis, Hampshire 

Grant Landis, Hampshire 

Tra Bryson, Hampshire 

Logan Rotruck, Keyser 

Noah Broadwater, Keyser

Sam Bradfield, Keyser

Seth Healy, Keyser

Evan Jenkins, Keyser

